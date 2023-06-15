Not about to be upstaged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently chartered airplanes at taxpayer expense to fly 36 asylum seekers from Texas to Sacramento, California, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced yesterday that he had put 42 asylum-seekers on a bus to Los Angeles, including some children. Yes, the 2024 Republican presidential primary is clearly in full swing, as likely candidates try to demonstrate to the MAGA faithful that they can be every bit as cruel as Donald Trump.

Republicans think it's just the greatest thing in the world to play politics with the lives of migrants, because it supposedly freaks out Democratic leaders who don't want them either and makes them look like hypocrites, no matter how the Dems actually respond to the arrivals. Plus, it's easier and gets more TV attention than actually working on any kind of reforms to the US immigration system.

Doesn't much matter what the asylum seekers might want, since they're just a swarm of invaders and can be dealt with however a Republican governor likes.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that she wasn't surprised at all by what she called a "despicable stunt" by Abbott, since he's been busing migrants released from federal custody to blue states and cities all over the USA, and several other GOP governors have also gotten in on the funny game involving actual human beings.

Bass said it was "abhorrent" that any elected official is "using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games," and noted that shortly after taking office, she'd told city agencies to get ready to receive asylum seekers arriving in LA as part of "a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of." She noted that city departments were aware the bus was on the way, and had "already mobilized" along with nonprofits to meet the asylum-seekers.

This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us. [...]



Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives. We are a city that seeks to treat all people with dignity and compassion and we will continue to work closely with non-profit organizations, including the L.A. Welcomes Collective, as well as with our County, State and Federal partners.



For everything that we do, we will continue to lock arms and we will continue to lead. And we will always put people’s health and wellbeing over politics.

Presumably, the announcement was seen as proof of how triggered Bass was, whoa, what a win for Abbott, whoohoo!

Abbott, predictably, said it was all Joe Biden's fault, just look what Biden and other Democrats made Abbott do to these people.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self- declared sanctuary city status,” Abbott said in a statement. “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

We like how he suggests that he was simply doing the asylum-seekers a favor, since LA is where migrants in general want to go. Of course, he'd say the same if he'd bused them to Kamala Harris's neighborhood or to Chicago; all are equally hilarious ways to troll those awful sanctuary/sanctimonious Democrats.

The Associated Press reports that the asylum-seekers themselves may not have had much reason to appreciate how funny their exodus was.

“They left yesterday and it was 23 hours on the bus and they did not have a chance to eat or to have water,” said Jorge Mario Cabrera of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, who spoke to several migrants.



“They are being fed; they’re taking shelters; they’re talking to attorneys,” he said. “These are migrants that have been allowed by the U.S. to enter because they have credible fears. They have not yet received asylum.”



Many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela, and one person had an immigration appointment in New York, he said.

Haha! Joke's on him; he's now a lot farther away from his court date! This is such wonderful politics for rightwing Republicans, because only Democrats suffer from the delusion that migrants are human beings, while Republicans have no such problems with empathy. It's not like this is happening to their families, so the cruelty is really quite easy.

And don't you dare remind Republicans of Matthew 25: 40, you atheists, because "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me" doesn't apply to people who are invading America like vermin, you have to draw a line somewhere.

Somebody should tell Greg Abbott that Tucker Carlson is no longer his boss.

[ Mayor Karen Bass / AP / LA Weekly / Image: Video Screenshot, KCAL-TV on YouTube]

