Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
arglebargle's avatar
arglebargle
7h

Even the Saudi's know there's no future in oil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
7h

There is some hope at least, because in the end clean renewables really do pencil out. There's people who believe that just wasting fuel with inefficiency is "manly" and "cool," but their pocketbooks won't agree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
216 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture