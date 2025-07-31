Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
27m

Oh, hey, I just realized something on rereading my own damn post. Pinning it here since it's sort of bonus content:

The EPA claims the Clean Air Act only applies to pollutants spread “through local or regional exposure,” preventing EPA from imposing limits on greenhouse gases “based on global climate change concerns.” There's nothing in the Clean Air Act actually saying that, so they made up an artificial restriction on the EPA, claiming it can't regulate American emissions that go beyond our borders into the global atmosphere.

Yes, kids, they're claiming EPA can only regulate AMERICA FIRST pollution!

Douglas Milliken
2h

The Jesus-jumpers think that the sooner we ruin the world, the sooner He will have to come back and kill all the gays, so they're all for climate disaster. They think the floods and droughts won't hit them because they're The Elect.

