We bring forth an important update about the news from Marjorie Taylor Greene, the person who understands things.

You see, Greene has altered her assessment of the Highland Park mass shooting. Whereas in the first days, she was raging against "Big Pharma" and SSRIs, based on literally no actual evidence or information of her own, suggesting that "Big Pharma" or SSRIs caused that guy to murder all those people (with a great big gun that he easily bought legally), it appears she has gotten a new transmission from the lasers, and now she knows the Highland Park mass shooting was a false flag.

It's just obvious, OK? And if this doesn't make sense to you, then maybe Greene is just operating on a higher plane than you are. Ever consider she just knows these things because of her smarter brain than yours?

“Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests the two July 4th shootings, “one in a rich white neighborhood and the other at a fireworks display” are false flags “designed to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1657111962

Rolling Stone has the unimpeachable logic Greene shared about how the Highland Park shooting and some other shooting in Philadelphia were false flags to trick Republicans into supporting gun control.

“Two shootings on July 4th, one in a rich, white neighborhood and another at a fireworks display,” she said, also referencing two police officers who were shot non-fatally in Philadelphia . “It almost sounds like it’s designed to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control. We didn’t see that happen at all the Pride parades in June, but as soon as we hit MAGA month, the month that we’re all celebrating, loving our country, we have shootings on July 4th. I mean…”

Yeah, that is definitely it. There were no mass shootings at Pride parades — they were attacked by rightwing white supremacists, but no mass shootings! — but because there was a mass shooting in Highland Park that may or may not have been politically motivated, and because there was a shooting in Philadelphia, and because they happened on July 4, which is the kickoff to ...

Stop laughing. Marjorie Taylor Greene does not understand why you are laughing right now, and it is very rude.

Because July 4 is the kickoff to "MAGA Month," she says.

Fine, laugh all you want.

Point is, Highland Park was a false flag, because the great Marjorie Taylor Greene has changed her assessment. And if that sounds like a "conspiracy theory" to you, well, she addresses that in the video above too, saying that the "definition of a rightwing conspiracy theory" is "just the news that's six months early."



She did not offer an example of life ever working out this way for her.

