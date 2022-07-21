A number of Republicans voted this week in the House, along with all Democrats, to codify marriage equality in federal law. Interestingly enough, the bill was written specifically so that states wouldn't have to issue gay marriage licenses, BUT they sure would have to give full faith and credit to marriages from other states and all existing marriages, and oh yeah, full federal marriage benefits for all.

Perfect? Nope. But it sure seemed like it was written so that if any jackoff Republican was stuck on some seventh grade "the only porns I'm allowed to read is the romance parts of Ayn Rand stories" argument about states' rights, then they should be fine. All else is just bigotry.

Except Glenn Greenwald is just pretty sure Matt Gaetz had a VERY GOOD REASON for voting against making sure Glenn Greenwald's marriage is recognized in the United States. Why? Well, we reckon Gaetz is just another white Republican man whose aura Glenn wants to bathe in. Ooh! And maybe one day they and Tucker and Alex Jones can have the coolest white guy slumber party EVER!

“In 2015, Florida banned adoptions by same-sex couples. The bill in the lower house to rescind that ban was sponsored by then-State Rep. @mattgaetz. It passed the Senate only because he convinced his father, a powerful GOP Senator, that the ban was wrong. https: //t.co/tQgu8RpCZC” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658338636

That's not what that link says and adoption and marriage equality are two different issues. Also literally that same year, Gaetz said he's "not comfortable" with gayness. But we're sure Glenn's version of the story is 100 percent accurate, because of how he is a serious journalist.

Onward.

“Yesterday, Gaetz was one of the House Republicans to vote against codification of Obergefell (same-sex marriages). That NO vote wasn't due to opposition to marriage equality but to his view that individual states have always regulated marriage, not the federal government.” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658338636

"Gay marriage doesn't offend me nearly as much as offending federalism does through this legislation," said Matt Gaetz this week, explaining that gay marriage definitely still offends him.

And Glenn Greenwald says that's right, Matt Gaetz doesn't hate gays like Glenn Greenwald, he just loves his stupid juvenile views on federalism more. Which tells you a lot about what Matt Gaetz would piss on should it catch on fire, and also tells you a lot about Glenn Greenwald's sense of his own human dignity, that he's OK with Matt Gaetz's choice. Keep going, Glenn.

“The last Gallup poll shows 70% of Americans (a majority of GOP) support gay marriage. Blake Masters said in the WP today he "teared up" at Peter Thiel's wedding. The vital (and politically risky) role Gaetz played in rescinding the Florida ban is ignored. People aren't cartoons.” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658338636

1. Blake Masters? One cannot use "Blake Masters" to argue one's case about "Matt Gaetz."

2. Anyone could have cried at Peter Thiel's wedding for any number of reasons — "oh no, I have just realized Peter Thiel is a total fucking douche!" or "oh no, I could have done literally anything else in the world this weekend besides this!" — but if any homophobes did shed tears there, it would not be the first time a Republican made one little exception for somebody who was in their (white) social group, but were willing to fuck over everyone else.

3. Really? Glenn is doing all this running around and tail-wagging and belly-displaying for Matt Gaetz ?

This Matt Gaetz?



One more:

“One last point on "federalism": Liberals think it's inherently evil to want to be ruled by local leaders, not remote ones in DC, but this was Bernie Sanders' explanation for his "bad" record on guns: people in Vermont have different values and needs than those in Chicago and NYC.” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658338636

Picky point: To make "one last point" on federalism, one needs to make the "first point" on federalism. Maybe if one of the editors at The Intercept still liked Glenn he could avoid these embarrassing editorial mistakes.

But that was a very good "WHATABOUT!" transition into skullfucking a dead strawman argument nobody was making about liberals hating local control and Bernie Sanders and like such as.

What a sad fucking display this has been.

