Never let it be said that Wonkette is not immensely fair to Fox News. We are the goddamned Ranger Rick of being fair to Fox News, that's who we are.

Therefore, we'd like to point out that there was a host on Fox News this very week who dared to ask out loud completely sane questions like whether or not Donald Trump stole American nuclear secrets to sell to the Saudis or maybe the Russians. He noted that Russian media is blabbing that it's seen all our nuclear secrets, which sounds like Kremlin trolling to us, and also could be an attempt at a "hey look over here!" if the Saudi thing is the real truth. But at least he was asking some questions.

The host's name is Eric Shawn, and whatever no-name wingnut account posted this tweet, what they're interpreting as contempt is just actual questions about why Donald Trump was hiding American nuclear documents in the basement at Mar-a-Lago.

“Fox News host Eric Shawn can't contain his contempt for President Trump. This morning he asked Rebekah Koffler about the idea of Trump selling nuke secrets to Russia and suggested that Putin has seen the documents.” — Citizen Free Press (@Citizen Free Press) 1660499024

JoeMyGod typed out the transcript so we don't have to:

“More questions are being raised this morning. Did former President Trump try to sell or share the highly classified material to the Russians or to the Saudis or others?



“Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he thought he had a legal right to have them?



“And Russia’s state media already is claiming that Russian officials have seen the material. Empty boasts or has there been a leak that officials fear could pose a grave danger to the United States security?



“How would they get this if it’s under lock and key — or was it ? Because the Feds apparently told them back in June that you got to put a padlock on that on the storage room.



“We don’t know where this stuff was floating around.”

Haha, we just found a Wonkette story we wrote a week after the 2020 election about how American officials were totally freaked Trump was going to spill our national secrets to foreigns in his post-presidency. That's neat.

So anyway, we still think it is the Saudis and that whatever the Russians are saying on TV is disinfo and trolling. We could be wrong.



But good job asking questions, Fox News guy!

It's a far cry from, oh fuck it HERE'S SOME BULLET POINTS:

Hell, what did we miss? One million things, probably.

But again, we are fair, so we wanted to note the one time this year a Fox News host sorta kinda said something that wasn't bugfuck.

