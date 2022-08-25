Bigoted freak show Laura Loomer finished a triumphant second place in Florida’s 11th Congressional District Republican primary. Loomer came within six points of unseating incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, who is terrible in all the traditional Republican ways. When calling the race Tuesday night, Cook Political Report Editor Dave Wasserman said, “House GOP leadership could breathe a sigh of relief.”

“Update: Rep. Dan Webster (R) looks very likely to prevail with a solid margin over Loomer closer to Orlando. House GOP leadership would breathe a sigh of reliief. #FL11” — Dave Wasserman (@Dave Wasserman) 1661296440



Really? It seems as if the mainstream media will never abandon its illusions about the current Republican Party. Florida’s 11th District isn’t a swing seat. Donald Trump handily beat Joe Biden there by 30 points. According to CPR ’s partisan voting index, Republicans have a 15-point advantage in the district. If Loomer had won the primary, she would’ve been a lock for the general. There’s no such thing as “too much asshole” for Republicans.

Republican leadership would’ve also rallied behind Loomer without hesitation. Let’s roll the clocks back two years to the 2020 primaries when QAnon-adjacent candidates Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were running for office. Shortly before the August runoffs, Politico dug up Greene’s Facebook videos where she’d expressed racist, Islamophobic and antisemitic views. Republican leaders condemned Greene’s remarks, which were about the same as an average Tuesday on her Twitter feed.

"These comments are appalling, and Leader McCarthy has no tolerance for them," said Drew Florio, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).



House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) went further, throwing his weight behind Greene's opponent.

"The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don't reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great," Scalise said in a statement. "I will be supporting [Greene’s opponent.]"[...]



And a spokesman for GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — who forcefully rebuked [Steve] King and called on him to step down — said, "obviously, Rep. Cheney opposes these offensive and bigoted comments.”

Once Greene decisively won her primary, Republican leadership embraced her. Now, Greene considers herself “untouchable,” and that’s not all smoke. After all, Liz Cheney is the one not returning to Congress next year.

Loomer is an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist but it’s hard to see any dramatic difference between her and Boebert (aside from winning elections). If Loomer had won, McCarthy would just talk about how she reflects the party's “diversity,” which was his spineless defense of Boebert and Greene in 2020.

Maybe Wasserman assumes that Loomer would “embarrass” McCarthy and fellow Republican leaders Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik. This implies they’re capable of shame or believe in anything other than winning and Democrats not winning. Greene speaks at white nationalist mixers. Boebert refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks. Oh, and Rep. Paul Gosar, whose own family loathes him, tweets cartoon videos depicting him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Leadership continually resists Democratic pressure to impose any reasonable punishment.

McCarthy campaigned against Cheney in a primary where the odds were already stacked against her. Meanwhile, he’s promised all the best committee assignments for Greene and Gosar. Maybe he likes the loons. The environment seems far more welcoming than it is for “pro-democracy” Republicans, if such creatures still exist in nature.

When Loomer baselessly declared fraud in the race she clearly lost, it was hardly an out-of-the-mainstream Republican position. Kari Lake claimed there was “stealing going on” in the Arizona gubernatorial primary. Guess everything checked out once she actually won.

Here she is crying, “I’M NOT CONCEDING!”

““A win’s a win and a loss is a loss.” Here is Laura Loomer about an hour before her “I’M NOT CONCEDING!” speech when she seemed resigned to the possibility she could lose to incumbent congressman Daniel Webster. No talk of stolen elections at that point. #News6” — Mike DeForest (@Mike DeForest) 1661302620



LOOMER: I’m not conceding because I’m a winner! And the reality is our Republican Party is broken to its core ... What we have done tonight has really honestly shocked the nation. We have further exposed the corruption within our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party. And that is exactly the reason why I decided to run against a RINO Republican ...

Webster is hardly a RINO. He voted to overturn Biden’s Electoral College victory in Arizona and Pennsylvania. That’s apparently not coup-coup enough. He might need extra coaxing to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland and needlessly harass Dr. Anthony Fauci.

No, I think Republican leaders are relieved to see the few pro-democracy Republicans bounced from the House. It’s the Laura Loomers who fit right in with the rest of the sedition caucus

