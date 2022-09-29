Sam Alito can eat bag of dicks.

That's it, that's the tweet.

Oh, you want more? Fine, because Your Wonkette has plenty to say about that sorry son of a bitch whining like a spoiled toddler because not only does he want to deprive women of their civil rights but he actually has the nerve to insist upon his sacred right to do so without being criticized.

“It goes without saying that everyone is free to express disagreement with our decisions and to criticize our reasoning as they see fit," Justice Alito huffed to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "But saying or implying that the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line.”

Really? Criticism of the Supreme Court is what crossed the line here? Not, say, the wholesale disregard for the principle of stare decisis ? The jettisoning of generations of precedent? The relegation of half the population to second class citizenship? The sneering disregard for the health or wellbeing of women? The abandonment of any veneer of adherence to the rule of law in service of naked partisanship?

Alito's "important line" is the velvet rope around the Supreme Court's conservative justices protecting them from the wrath of Americans who are going to have to go without healthcare thanks to the monstrous Dobbs decision, in which this sanctimonious bastard had the nerve to invoke Brown v. Board of Education as he actually took away individual rights. Yes, how very dare citizens fighting to access the ballot in legislative districts so gerrymandered that they can't ever effectuate change question the integrity of the black-robed deities who gleefully ushered in this disaster? The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case which would empower those gerrymandered state legislatures to override the expressed wishes of the voters at will, but God forbid anyone suggest that those stalwart jurists lack any semblance of integrity!

Alito's comments appear to be a reaction to recent remarks by Justice Elena Kagan.

"The very worst moments have been times when judges have even essentially reflected one party’s or one ideology’s set of views in their legal decisions,” she said last week in Newport, Rhode Island. “The thing that builds up reservoirs of public confidence is the court acting like a court and not acting like an extension of the political process.”

Or perhaps they are a rebuttal to Justice Sonia Sotomayor wondering during the Dobbs oral argument, “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”

And she was right. Public approval of the nation's highest court has tanked since the court blew up the right to access abortion, with women and Democrats especially enraged. This was the inevitable outcome of the Right's 50-year war to take over the judiciary and deploy it as a partisan instrument, with ending access to abortion its primary goal. And there's no denying, that's a war that they won . But now, even as they clutch the spoils to their chests, they insist that we still treat them as impartial arbiters, safeguarding the rule of law in a free and fair society.

Which is bullshit. And frankly it's no less offensive when Chief Justice John Roberts tut-tuts mournfully than when Alito pitches a partisan temper tantrum.

"If the court doesn't retain its legitimate function of interpreting the constitution, I'm not sure who would take up that mantle," he said earlier this month when asked about the Court's declining reputation. "You don't want the political branches telling you what the law is, and you don't want public opinion to be the guide about what the appropriate decision is."



Yeah, that guy can eat a bag of dicks, too. You break it, you own it. They stole this Court, flushing away any remaining patina of legitimacy.

And we are never going to forget it.

