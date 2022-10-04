When Donald Trump first ran for president, Republicans would usually denounce his latest racist remark while boldly declaring Hillary Clinton's emails a greater threat to democracy. Now, most Republicans are either just as openly racist as former President Klan Robe or sniveling cowards who don't dare criticize him.

Last Friday, Trump dropped an unhinged screed against his arch enemy Mitch McConnell, who he claimed had a "DEATH WISH." He suggested that McConnell "immediately seek help and advise (sic) from his China loving wife, Coco Chow."

“1) is this a death threat against McConnell? 2) it’s definitely a racist nickname against his wife 3) lest we forget, Elaine Chao was a member of Trump’s cabinet, he picked her!” — Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1664583943

"Coco Chow" refers to McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, the former Transportation secretary. She is a Taiwanese immigrant. It's unclear why he thinks she "loves" China, but you think that would've come up when he selected her for his Cabinet.

USA Today reported that Trump's racist comment drew "criticism from the Right," but former White House staffers turned "The View" panelists don't count for much. Actual elected Republicans were more demure. Senator Rick Scott from Florida firmly stated Sunday on CNN, "It's never, ever OK to be a racist." That sounds more like the title of a children's book that would get banned in his state than an actual repudiation of Trump's racism. Scott told CNN's Dana Bash that Trump just likes to give people nicknames. "I'm sure he has a nickname for me." Are you, Scott? Or do you stay up at night hoping that tomorrow is the day Trump dubs you "Cueball" or "Curly"?

Monday, Fox News anchor Brett Baier confronted Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkgin about Trump's grossness. It was actually better than CNN.

BAIER: When you have the former president over the weekend posting on Truth Social this statement that gets a lot of, raises a lot of eyebrows and calls for. He says that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a ‘death wish’ and that he ‘must seek immediate help and advise — advice from his China-loving wife, Coco Chow.’ ... What do you say to that and how do you react to it?

Here's what Youngkin had to say, and it's pathetic.

YOUNGKIN: Well, you know, I’m not a name-caller

Gold star for Glenn! If he keeps this up, he might win that ice cream social at the end of the term.

YOUNGKIN: And in fact, what I focused on and continue to focus on is bringing people together around common sense solutions to these most difficult and oh, by the way, most difficult issues that are facing people around their kitchen tables every night. And we have great answers for these.

We interrupt this asshole's tap dance to remind everyone with short-term memories that his crusade against "critical race theory" and trans kids who dare exist has nothing to do with "common sense" or valid "kitchen table" concerns.

When Baier pointed that Trump's racist rants don't help Republicans achieve whatever it is they claim are their policies, Youngkin sweated like Robert Hay making an emergency landing in Airplane!

YOUNGKIN: I’ve just found that calling people names is not the way to, not the way to put forth a good idea ... And I think that our ideas, which have really pressed on getting taxes down and funding law enforcement and investing in school choice and making sure that teachers get raises ...

Wait, how can you cut taxes to the bone but also aggressively fund skull-busting cops and give non-woke teachers raises? Youngkin is the supposed businessman who's seemingly unfamiliar with the terms "revenue" and expenditure."

He wasn't done talking, either:

YOUNGKIN: And oh, by the way, have a very strong view on what we need to be teaching in our schools, teaching our children how to think, not what to think. And on top of that, common-sense energy policies today. This is what I think we need to be doing in order to move our country forward. And that’s what we’re doing in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Vice President Kamala Harris gets ribbed for her less-than-articulate phrasing at times, but she's Shakespeare compared to Youngkin, who the media insists is Republicans' fabled Trump alternative for 2024.

It's telling that Youngkin can so easily condemn critical race theory but not an actual critical racist. These Republican cowards will spend the next few election cycles wondering why they lost control of their party to the "crazies." This is why.

