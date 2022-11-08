Right STILL getting better at comedy, Left STILL getting nervous, and fucking right we're STILL talking about how HILARIOUS it is to beat an old man with a hammer for being married to Nancy Pelosi! (Eric Alterman at The American Prospect)

Republicans' political violence problem is that they fuckin love political violence. — Timothy Noah at the New Republic

Election Day 1872, when all the women vote frauded by voting while being women. (Heather Cox Richardson substack)

If I were a 50 year old lady (SHUT UP, AM ONLY 49) and governor of a large midwestern state, I would like it if Eminem tweeted very catchy tunes about how great I am and how nice I am for people.

“#GretchDid https: //t.co/XqnOzimiXD” — Marshall Mathers (@Marshall Mathers) 1667693736

Is Mike Lee going to lose Utah's Senate seat to independent Evan McMullin for being a big old coup-er? Maaaaybe! — HuffPost

Kentucky y'all got a bortion referendum on your ballot today. I'm guessing you knew that before I did! (Politico)

Mothers Against Greg Abbott have a blog and they will be liveblooging Election Night tonight! You may visit them intermittently, when you're taking a break from meeeee.

The 30 most important law enforcement elections — sheriffs and prosecutors — today. (Bolts mag)

Elon Musk and Peter Thiel's ideology is simple: It's bosses on top. — John Ganz substack

Elon Musk broke Twitter because he listens to a bunch of whiny incels. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Elon Musk didn't have to break Twitter. He could have made some sober announcements that would have gone over just fine. But then he wouldn't be Elon Musk. — Dave Karpf substack

Personally , if a bunch of people called me a "fundamentally violent" perverted hellbound terrorist, I would not then make common cause with them to vote out school boards and close libraries and harass teachers based on a made up fiction about "pornography" in schools. But that's just me. Michigan GOP Denigrated Muslims Before Courting Them Over Ban on Books. — Metro Times

Distasteful decor! (I love the Barbie kitchen, and half of the others, SUE ME.) (DIWise)

SER is on vacation with his small son seeing his cousin star in Berlin Hamilton , and the New York Times was all WHOA this is THE BEST and I am happy for SER but how will we live without him (for two weeks)???

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Please keep Wonkette wonking on, if you are able! And see you tonight for liveblog, plus today for however many posts we do before then!

Want to just donate once?