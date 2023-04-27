What it's like when Tucker Carlson's hordes come at your family. — Elie Mystal at The Nation



Disney finally finally FINALLY sued Ron DeSantis for its facially unconstitutional bill of attainder. I'm on like page 29, it's a good read! It uses every one of his stupid idiot brags from his dumb memoir as evidence against him, fuckin whiny fake tough guy blowhard stupid man and his dumb stupid idiots in the Lege. (Suit)

A former sex crimes prosecutor on day one of E. Jean Carroll's suit against Trump for defamation and sexual battery. — Daily Beast

Yesterday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's insane abortion pill ruling. (CSPAN)

Jaci Statton, I'm so sorry.

Her emergency room doctor told her she was at risk of hemorrhage and even death, but that the hospital couldn’t provide treatment. Over the course of a week, she was transferred to three different hospitals. The last hospital instructed Statton to wait in the parking lot for her condition to worsen before they could legally treat her, she claimed. “They said, ‘The best we can tell you to do is sit in the parking lot, and if anything else happens, we will be ready to help you. But we cannot touch you unless you are crashing in front of us or your blood pressure goes so high that you are fixing to have a heart attack,’” Statton told NPR. [...]



The study surveyed 34 hospitals in the state on their policies surrounding pregnancy complications and emergency abortion care. Per its findings, four hospitals disclosed that doctors must seek approval to provide emergency abortions; 14 hospitals were unable to provide clear answers about whether they even had an approval process for emergency abortions; and three of the hospitals said they wouldn’t provide abortion under any circumstances.

Yeah, there's more at the link. — Jezebel

Say, can North Dakota get in on some of this killing women shit? Yay. (Reuters)

Montana silences Rep. Zooey Zephyr more, harder, again. — AP

Joe Biden proclamation on the 70th anniversary of Eisenhower's "lavender scare." (White House)

Pope wants half the voting members of the upcoming bishops conference to be women (just not women bishops). Yes some progress is better than none, none progress. (AP)

Marcy explains what the DOJ was charging last week, when it read to me like they were trying to charge "organizing." — Emptywheel

So you know who often ends up exonerated of the crimes for which they were convicted? Defendants whose juries weren't unanimous. Florida's One Weird Trick to put some of them on death row. (Bolts mag)

Oh my god, the "attacked by a homeless" ex-SF fire official may be the man who was just going around bear-spraying sleeping homeless people, and it's on tape. (He denies it.) — SF Standard

Remember Kelo , that old Supreme Court case where they allowed cities to seize your house for private interests like a shopping mall? It blew my mind that in case literally all the lib judges were on the bad wrong side. Now the Supreme Court is hearing Tyler v. Hennepin County,in which case they sold an old lady's house for back taxes, and kept the more than tidy profit. The bad wrong conservatives are presumably on the right side of this one (well, just about everyone is, by the look of it, including the Biden administration), and Neal Katyal is arguing for the county. Ugh. (AP)

WHAT THE FUCK, TRAINS!? Mayor Secretary Pete, fix this shit! Okay good, now hurry it up:

Buttigieg said that this spring or summer, he expects to announce the first grants in a new U.S. Department of Transportation program designed to help alleviate blocked crossings. The federal government is putting $3 billion into the program over five years.

— Pro Publica

Michigan Central Station? I own that, I bought it with my four MILLION dollhairs. (Jalopnik)

Spring mantel decor ideas are hideous. HIDEOUS! (The Spruce)

