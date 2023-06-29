I don't know how I feel about this Reuters report on who in government comes from a family that enslaved people. It's every living president including Obama and like a fifth of Congress, but Part One only focuses on a few (like Tammy Duckworth) who are properly appalled and a few (like Joe YOU LIE Wilson) who ain't gon' say shit. Why single him out over the other hundred people, because we already hate him? It really does seem, despite Reuters's protestations, to be a sins of the father situation. (For the longest time we thought we came from the slaveholding Marshalls of Kentucky, whose patriarch was brother to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall; a genealogy friend corrected me that we were actually from Ohio abolitionist Marshalls. But while that's way hella cooler, it also doesn't make me any better than if I hadn't been. It makes my ancestors better.) The part of it that speaks to me is where it talks about polling on reparations; those who learn they come from families that enslaved people are consistently more likely to support reparations, and it holds true across political parties as well. Who knew!

Biden administration "digging in" on Julie Su's nomination to Labor. Good! (New York 1)

It's true: That Disney Hall of Presidents statue of Donald Trump looked even weirder than he does because it was supposed to be Hillary. When they closed the hall for six months to make Robot Joe Biden, they fixed the Trump too. — The Cool Dude Zone

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vax health care panel, with the lady who said the vaccines make you magnetic and lots of other awesome guests too. (Vice)

Arkansas trans ban overturned. That's six. — ACLU (UPDATE,this one is old. The two newest are Kentucky and Tennessee. Stupid tweet that said BREAKING.)

Florida mom has a cow, Billie Jean King autobiography edition.

"Around this time, I realized I was gay," the page in question, one out of 40 total, reads. "Being gay means that if you're a girl, you love and have romantic feelings for other girls — and if you're a boy, you love and have romantic feelings for other boys."

It's not even a stretch, like the penguins; by Florida law that book has to be hanged by the neck until dead. — Tallahassee

When loving parents fight back against the anti-gay bullshit, loving parents win. How the extraordinarily lie-named "parents rights" culture war crusade is backfiring on rightwing extremist dicks. (The Nation)

Say hello to the Blackfeet's LITTLE FRIENDS! (They are quite large friends.) (Missoulian)

I understand this is nightmare fuel. I wouldn't know, I ain't reading that shit! (Am totally going to read that shit.) ProPublica on penis implants WHOOPSIES, AIYEE.

"The Other Two" is a really good, fun show about Hollywood toxicity that is sadly being cancelled perhaps coincidentallyat the same time the showrunners are apparently so Hollywood-toxic that Tina Fey made fun of them for it in a PEN Lit awards speech. Ouch. (Hollywood Reporter)

This New Yorker story is long, confusing, boring, and poorly edited (for clarity and interest I mean, not typos obvs), which is surprising, but click it if you want to read about all the assholes fighting at Bari Weiss's stupid asshole factory, FAIR.

32 Summer Makeup Looks: Dammit, I ... like these. Especially the weird ones. (Donna Rose does blush like HUGE ALL OVER HER FACE IN GIANT STRIPES, it is punk rock and awesome, don't know why I can't do makeup like my eight-year-old does, by which I don't mean "am not allowed to because not eight," I mean "am not as good at it because SHE'S AMAZING.") — Byrdie

You guys wanna see the first time DR put on lipstick?

Told you! Talent!

