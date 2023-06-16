Programming note! Wonkette will be taking Monday, Juneteenth, off, as is right and proper. There will still PRESUMABLY be weekend posts, as well as your regular shiz today. Here's a dark chocolate oil cake with red fruit glaze for Juneteenth, from (worker owned!) King Arthur Baking Company. We love you!

Amy Coney Barrett's turn to write a non-crap opinion on Native American rights — specifically this time, the right to keep their children. (HuffPost)

When the Supreme Court ruled that Jehovah's Witnesses had to salute the flag, there were "1,500 incidents over the next six months. 'In 44 states [Jehovah's Witnesses] were beaten, kidnapped, tarred and feathered, forced to drink castor oil, tied together and chased through the streets, maimed, shot, and otherwise consigned to mayhem,' noted an attorney ." A local sheriff said it was all fine; they were traitors and the Supreme Court said so, "ain't you heard?" Jesus, Kevin Kruse, warn a girl please. Oh right, everyone: warning! Anyway, it was so bloody and awful that the Supreme Court reversed itself just a few years later. AHEM, SUPREME COURT, AHEM. — Kevin Kruse

Trump Jr. and his stupid racist emails, obviously. Wake me up when we get the emails where he buys all his meth. (Wall Street Journal)

RFK Jr. and the neo-Nazis. What the fuck is his deal??? — Media Matters

Ughhhh, fuck you, Twitter, free speech bastion not letting a North Carolina Democrat run an ad about abortion rights, fuck you right in your shitty hair. (HuffPost)

Maybe I will read this tab today, about the woman Texas would have forced to undergo delivery of a child who had no head — but I haven't read it yet. Okay, I read it, I don't know why I always do that. — Jessica Valenti's Abortion Every Day

Now that all the red states are specifically allowing child labor, it's time to strengthen federal child labor laws. (Heather Cox Richardson)

Eighteen years for this guy who just wanted to kill all the gays and lezzes and BLTs, because that's what the Right's been telling him what to do. (DOJ)

Hamtramck, Michigan, mayor wants to take down all the Pride flags and only leave up the US flag and the flags of the nations that the city's immigrants come from, because non-American flags are neutral but Pride flags are not, and because Pride flags "may open the door for extremist groups such as white supremacists or neo-Nazis to fly their flags." And that's today's bullshit from Hamtramck. — Detroit Free Press

Meanwhile! "A Grand Rapids TV station is coming under fire for reportedly telling reporters to cover fewer Pride events because it was upsetting conservative viewers as local and state officials vote to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags from being displayed on city property and prevent teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity." (Freep)The newsroom said to fuck off. (Twitter)

It's true, a lot of people stole a lot of $$ from pandemic relief (during Trump). — AP

We BEEN telling you, this "under the radar" student loan forgiveness will DQ a hell of a lot more than $10,000. ( People's Policy Project / Wonkette )

The only people afraid of immigrants are the MAGAs and the evangelicals, everybody else is just like "hi!" — Baptist News

From the comments, a beautiful essay about Luke Combs's cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Combs passes the test. (NPR)

Okay, those are ... some beautiful walk-in closets. I'm not even mad at you today, bad new Architectural Digest.

