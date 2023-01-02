New COVID XBB Variant Vax-Evading, Bad. (CNBC)

Fuck you Russia, and fuck your drones. (Reuters)

Ukraine helped Fukushima after its nuclear disaster, and now Fukushima hearts Ukraine. — We Are Ukraine

So why didn't the IRS audit Trump, as required by law, CREW's Noah Bookbinder would really really like to know. (The Atlantic) Kevin McCarthy promises to kill the IRS, for Trump you. (No More Mr. Nice Blog)

George Santos's campaign funding highlife! (CNN)LOL at Ritchie Torres's Stop Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker (SANTOS) ACT. (Twitter)

I'm so fucking sorry, librarians. — Coda

I am not an Illinois judge, but the Illinois judge who just blocked ending cash bail sure does seem to have it backward:

Cunnington was swayed by the plaintiffs' argument that the state constitution provides for bail in stating, “All persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties,” while Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's staff contended that the statement merely assures defendants that there's a way out pending trial.

— NBC Chicago

New York state legalizes human composting. I LOVE HUMAN COMPOSTING! (The Guardian)

Yes yes, more stories on turning office buildings into apartments, I love these stories so much. — Eric Levitz at New York mag

I refuse to learn how to make pancakes or BBQ; those are men's jobs. What are your weaponized incompetences, and should you have more them? — New York mag

My god, it's really really really really full of stars. (Webb space telescope on Flickr)

Abandoned America: A history of Baltimore's Old Town Mall and Kaufman's Department Store.

From the comments, a super classist but also true guide to surviving rural Montana! — Hyperbole and a Half

Hahahah, stupid homeowners! (Domesticated Companion)

