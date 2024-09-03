Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

General strike in Israel: Netanyahu letting hostages, including an American, be shot dead at point-blank rather than negotiate a cease-fire has Israelis fucking furious. (CNN) Aside from a couple of rescue missions over the past few decades, some of which were even successful, Israel has a long history of being willing to trade thousands of prisoners for a handful of hostages — or even just one. Getting captives back is literally a religious commandment. What the fuck is Netanyahu still doing in charge. (Global Affairs)

“Beautiful. No, that’s okay. He’s on our side.” What Trump said as one of his fans attacked the media riser at his rally.

The Guardian says Trump rally fans are getting bored of his stale shit. (Guardian)

Trump “clarified” his stance on abortion over the weekend (changed it completely, 100 percent, from what he’d said the day before). (NPR) Marcy at Emptywheel is brutal. Stop Marcy, don’t hurt ‘em! (Emptywheel) Another from Marcy on why the media (this time in particular the Washington Post) admits Trump hasn’t said jackshit about policy, gives him a pass, and then goes after Kamala Harris for … having said much more about policy than he has! (Emptywheel again)

“Progressive substance and political pragmatism” = Just Win, Baby. (Paul Waldman)

Shy made you a new Tim Walz shirt and coffee mug, do you like it?

Kamala merch, Kamala merch!

Rick Perlstein talks to David Neiwert about the journalists, and the FBI, and the DOJ, and everybody else ignoring the threats from the militia folks who are absolutely riling themselves up again. With an aside of — hey, it me! — why isn’t anybody talking to liberals in rural areas and how threatened, physically, they feel by their neighbors? (The American Prospect)

Aurora cop — former — charged with raping his daughter but it’s the mom who’s in jail for “interfering” with the “reunification therapy” a judge mandated for his relationship with the younger minor sons, as provided by a “Christian counseling service” that does not sound good. Don’t worry, the details get worse! (Denver Gazette)

Here’s a good one to wash that away: Small-town Arizona fire chief lady sent her people to cut through the border wall, aiding an old man who’d hurt himself falling off it while Border Patrol sat on its asses. (Arizona Luminaria)

Beautiful: The Klamath River, as advocated by California tribes for at least the past 25 years, finally undammed. (Los Angeles Times)

This made me cry: The eternal friendship of the Choctaw and Ireland, whom the Choctaw — extremely hungry themselves — sent $170 in the 1800s to help with its famine. (RTE)

One Big Gay Beer, please, beer heroes! (Pink News)

Seems like maybe the Dennis Quaid Reagan movie is bad, maybe. (Just Atad)

This, you: watch. No, now. Jeff Goldblum is Zeus and the whole thing’s fucking amazing. Guardian’s right: Kaos is a masterpiece. (Guardian)

I enjoyed “Real Estate Shopping in the Apocalypse.” And the least crazy people were parents of 13 in Fuck-All, North Dakota! (New Yorker)

The greatest Dan Brown review ever wrote! (Old Telegraph, via Archive)

