Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Joe Manchin, always setting limits on what we were allowed to do about climate change. (Heatmap) Joan Walsh says it’s grifters all the way down. (The Nation) Good fucking riddance to Joe Fucking Manchin. (But one correction; the expanded Child Tax Credit was *expanded* in that it also went to those who were too poor to pay federal income taxes — i.e. the people who need the fucking help most.) (Jeff Tiedrich) Kate Aronoff, it would seem, is not a fan. (The New Republic)

House Speaker (?) Mike Johnson (??) says he will get the government funded probably maybe, don’t worry your heads. — Politico

I particularly like the part where Rudy Giuliani’s excellent brain comes up with a nickname for Joe Biden, but you’ll want to read the whole sad thing! — New York mag

Fellas, is it “patriotic” to conspire to kill FBI agents because they’re investigating you for January 6? How about “pro-life”? (NBC News)

Honestly, the QAnon shaman sounds like a perfect replacement in Congress for Rep. Debbie Lesko. — Salon

You thought the Culture Wars stuff was going poorly for Republicans? Well Ohio Republicans are quintupling down, have just the perfect bills abusing trans people to do it. (Erin in the Morning)

Bronx NIMBYs tossed out a Democratic NYC councilwoman for voting to bring in 350 apartments, half of them rent stabilized and set aside for seniors and veterans, plus a supermarket and community center, in an area that has built 58 units of affordable housing over seven years. You suck. (New York mag)

Icelandic scientists say all we need to do to decarbonize the climate is put Perrier in the ground. Whaaaaat the fuck. — David Roberts at Volts

Spread the word bird! Share

Here’s how much extra an SUV will kill your kid than a regular passenger car: A lot extra! (Fatherly)

Present company excluded I’m sure, but Jesus stop blaming women for not being married. Their dating pool is WOOF. — Gift link New York Times

Shit, they got me! “COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card — even a private island.” (AP)

These walk-in showers are a little much for your home mostly, unless you live in the NYC clubs Sara was hallucinating about on Friday. But I wouldn’t be mad if my hotel room had one! (Elle Decor)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using the following button to get there gives us a small commission.

Amazon portal!

Wonkette one-time donation!