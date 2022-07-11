How we the people voted overwhelmingly to elect legislators who would ratify rights for all Americans under the 14th Amendment. Can you even imagine such a thing? (Heather Cox Richardson substack)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a rare KY Democrat, is loudly telling the Biden administration to REALLY, SERIOUSLY not nominate a hack Republican anti-abortion judge to a lifetime seat on the bench in exchange for Mitch McConnell not blocking two US Attorneys. (Yes, really, trading people with two years left in the term for a lifetime appointment.) PLEASE. HE MEANS IT. And he's not being fucking quiet about it. — Talking Points Memo

Are Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates a CLOWN to you, AP? DO THEY LOOK LIKE A CLOWN TO YOU? Yes. Their name is Racist the Clown. (AP)

Gretchen Whitmer's conversations with her daughters, now including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, made me cry.

They’d had difficult conversations with their mother before. They were 11 and 10 years old when, amid a fight over abortion in the state legislature, Whitmer first decided to publicly share the story of how she’d been raped as a freshman at Michigan State University, in 1989.



They were 14 and 13 when she started running for governor.



They were 18 and 16 when, together with their mom and their stepfather Marc and their dog Kevin, they huddled as a family into the guest bathroom, the only area of the governor’s mansion with a good view of the street, to peer at protesters outside the house, waving signs objecting to Michigan’s strict stay-at-home order. They were 18 and 16 when just a few months later at dinner one night, their mom told them that, “just so you know,” there was going to be a story coming out soon about “some people plotting to kidnap and kill me.”



— Gift link Washington Post

Republicans: They just love oil price-gouging! (The Nation)

North Carolina doucher has the most delightful bill to tear out all the electric car chargers in the state, because it's NOT FAIIIR to people who don't own electric cars. Yes, it's hilarious, but it's not that far off from Joe Manchin kiboshing any alternative energy investments unless we give an equal amount to oil and coal. It's DOA, but Car and Driver's positively perfect writeup here.

You will be shocked shocked to see how this news report covered this story:

“SWAT team raids house for a robbery suspect. Flashbangs ignite the house, which is then engulfed in flames. After the fire, police find the body of a 14-year-old boy. He was not the suspect. Nor was the family who live in the house. (via @DrRJKavanagh) https: //t.co/Sog4jszHzR” — Radley Balko (@Radley Balko) 1657413038

How does the Supreme Court EPA decision ... affect the EPA? Dunno, let's ask Yale!

"What is 'legal'?" Not this fuckin Supreme Court! Well-argued receipts on how the Court no longer constrains itself to "law" by Ian Millhiser at Vox.

Like Secretary Pete or don't, he's the only Democrat I trust to (and encourage to continue to!) go on Fox News.

“This is a perfect answer by Secretary Buttigieg.” — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦) 1657463188

FYI your comrade Tetman has had a STROKE and will not be morning commenting until he can see better again, but sends that he will be back: "i am at home and my wife, the legendary mrs. callis, who is an angel, a saint, and a champion, is looking after me." We'll see him soon, I'm sure.

