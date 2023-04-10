The story's worse than the headline. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promises to pardon murderer less than a day after a Texas jury unanimously convicted him, because Tucker Carlson told him to. (Statesman)

Just wearing my That Woman From Michigan T-shirt and reading Rebecca Traister interviewing Those Women From Michigan about abortion. (New York mag)



Some small piddling decision by some judge in Texas is not going to affect Michigan women, AG Dana Nessel promises ... at least for the seven days the decision is stayed for appeal. — Detroit Free Press

Tennessee politicians — don't laugh — used to be sort of humdrum and moderate. Yeah, not for a long time. Some shit! (Politico)

But are the lavish vacations and gifts to Clarence Thomas a problem for the Hitler-painting-collector who gave them to him? Just maybe! (Karoli at Crooks & Liars)

The IRS coming for your asses, rich friends (and updating their computers and their customer service) : ) — Pro Publica

Why some liberal commentators are being whiny bitches about Alvin Bragg's Trump indictment. — Brian Beutler at Crooked

Hey, what if Ohio fed its schoolchildren? (Ohio Capital Journal)

Republicans trying to seize power from blue cities in their states under the banner of "but crime." (CNN)

Roy Edroso is heartened by it all. That doesn't sound like Roy Edroso! — Substack

Matt Taibbi's manifold errors in the "Twitter Files" aren't just like typos and stuff dude, they erase his entire point, which was dumb anyway. A splainer, at Techdirt!

Villain era you say? I can dig it. (Better Homes & Gardens)

If you are shopping at Amazon anyway, using the following link gives us a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Thank you for being our friend!

Want to just donate once?