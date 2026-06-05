Wonkette

Wonkette

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JanuaryClaire
3h

𝘊𝘋𝘏 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 “𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘺𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘦 (𝘏𝘜𝘚), 𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘌. 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘪 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘬𝘪𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨-𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘴.”

This is what makes me angry. It's one thing if idiotic adults want to do idiotic things, but then they drag their kids into the mess, and they end up suffering.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

And right on topic, tomorrow's movie night is...

MILK.

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