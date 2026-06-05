About 60 people in Idaho have become sick after drinking raw milk in the last two weeks, which is the sort of thing we should get used to now that the American Right has decided that science and medicine are nothing but conspiracy theories. Yes, this is a whole ‘nother story about cows from the one about the flesh-eating screwworm outbreak in Texas. Just one more data point in the bounty of frightening public health news in the Age of MAHA.

Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced Wednesday that the outbreaks started on May 19, and had been traced to two different “milking operations,” one in the northern part of the state and the other in southern Idaho. We might call a milking operation a “dairy farm,” but considering the woo-woo hype and antigovernment fervor with which Trumpers have embraced raw milk, it’s pretty clear the sellers are milking the consumers, too.

About 45 of the people who fell ill tested positive for the bacterial infection campylobacteriosis; not everyone who got sick was tested, and health officials warn that more cases may be identified as the investigation continues.

While DHW didn’t publicly identify the sources of the infected milk, the agency said the dairies are cooperating with state and local public health agencies to “identify and fix any potential sources of contamination.” Good as far as it goes, but that doesn’t address the basic reality that the source in general would be cows, which live in barns and poop, and the best fix for potential bacterial contamination of milk is to pasteurize it. Jesus, we’ve only known about that since the late 19th century.

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In a statement, Idaho DHW spokesperson AJ McWhorter explained that really, there was no need to name the milking operations tied to the illness outbreak “because this is a potential risk for any raw milk producer.” Did McWhorter go on to add that raw milk from other producers is also likely to make you sick, because of the whole “no such thing as safe raw milk” thing? Not so much. Instead, McWhorter reassured the public that the milking operations “are working with public health officials to figure out which patches of milk might be affected and to take steps to remedy the situation,” although getting out of the business of selling raw milk doesn’t appear to be one of those steps.

This is at least Idaho’s second cluster of infections related to raw milk this year; in February, nine residents of Ada County, in the Boise area, became seriously ill after drinking raw milk. Two children were among those who got sick. In that outbreak, lab tests confirmed the illnesses were related to infection with E. coli bacteria, according to Central District Health, the local multi-county public health agency.

CDH reported that the children were hospitalized for “hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a rare but serious complication of E. coli infection that can lead to kidney failure and long-term health problems.”

In the current outbreak, the state health agency hasn’t provided any breakdown of the patients’ ages, and didn’t say whether anyone had been hospitalized.

Remember, kids, raw milk has no nutrition benefits over pasteurized milk, no matter what loopy raw milk advocates may claim. It’s just more likely to make you sick. In addition to campylobacter bacteria, raw milk can transmit “Listeria, E. coli, Salmonella and Mycobacterium bovis, which can cause tuberculosis in humans.” It’s especially dangerous for children, the elderly, pregnant people, and folks who are immunocompromised. Bizarrely, raw milk enthusiasts pretend they’re “protecting” children from the big scary corporate dairies that use pasteurization, even though pasteurized milk is far safer for kids.

Campylobacteriosis is an especially nasty infection that can cause serious illness and complications including Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Symptoms usually start two to five days after exposure, and last about a week; the symptoms include “diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, stomach cramps, nausea and/or vomiting.”

On the other hand, you really piss off the liberals who want to crush freedom through over-regulating what we eat and drink, so it’s probably worth weighing whether you’re willing to risk socialism just for the sake of keeping your precious children from having bloody diarrhea or maybe dying.

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[Idaho Capital Sun / Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare / Food Poisoning Bulletin / KTVB (February) / Politico / University of Arizona]

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Got Raw Milk? What Are You Thinking?