Wonkette

Wonkette

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vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ's avatar
vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ
39mEdited

And now there will be nationwide shortage of Ivermectin because all the rubes bought it to shove up their asses and not use it for I don't know, ELIMINATING PARASITES IN CATTLE?!?

Really, this administration doesn't know shit about fuck.

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Assigned Cute at Birth's avatar
Assigned Cute at Birth
43m

Hold that thought.

Pestilence is on his phone on twitter starting the rumor that this parasite is cured by self-administered chemotherapy.

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