Wonkette

Wonkette

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Fartknocker's avatar
Fartknocker
5h

Stolen valor is offensive to me as a 1st responder. I spent 10 days at WTC7 as as member of USAR team Texas Task Force 2 not to do rescues but to stop diesel fuel and water leaks in the subway stations so NYC could still move. Fuck you Donald.

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Bear is Under-Cubbed's avatar
Bear is Under-Cubbed
6h

Dallas, you say?

Oh, the writers this season are such *teases*.

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