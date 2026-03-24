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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
1d

Back in the eighties there were a number of news stories about cattle mutilation, often blamed on aliens in flying saucers. I'm now pretty convinced that it was more probably RFK jr. in a mini-van.

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Zonath of Ur's avatar
Zonath of Ur
1d

They lobotomized the wrong one.

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