Martini Glambassador sent this from the airport, where she took the video, gif’ed it, and is … flying by the seat of her pants!

How was Old Joe’s state of the union yestertonight? I do not know, I finished writing this way before I had to sit my ass up at 9 p.m. to blog the TV! I bet somebody like Dok or Gary is probably collecting reax though while you read this. So we’ll know soon enough. (IT WAS TERRIBLE! AND SUCH OLD PORTIONS!) Wait wait, I do know, because I am still up, and it was amazing. Have some bloog! (By me! Wonkette!)

If Jeff Tiedrich had written Old Joe’s SOTU, it would say fuck even more than yr Wonkette while telling idiots to shut their fucktraps! Pretty pretty pretty good! (Jeff Tiedrich)

Joe is building an actual port to get food into Gaza. Last time Wonkette wrote anything about the situation, Gary’s (I thought) very fair post, both pro-Israel and anti-Israel people wrote to me that Wonkette was publishing “Nazi shit.” I don’t happen to agree with that tired, banal newspaper editor trope that if everyone’s mad at you, you’re doing it right. Hamas could give up the fucking hostages! And Israel could stop starving everyone, killing journalists, and bombing all the civilians! And you all can stop taking your frustration out on me. (AP)

This full explication of what exactly Hungary’s Victor Orban — “Trump before Trump” — is and is doing will make you actually sick. So only read it if you want to be actually sick! (Thom Hartmann)

Happy zero-th NATO birthday to Sweden (yesterday)! LOL I know a tankie who literally says trying to join NATO means you have to let Putin invade you, you oppressed Putin :( (DW)

A public university in Texas has had a ban on drag shows for a full year now, after the West Texas A&M president sent out a memo explaining he knew it was illegal suppression of expression, but there’s “no such thing” as a “harmless” drag show. Um? (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Meanwhile, a Texas Democrat woman gave a whatever the bad version of a barnburner is, saying just awful things about trans people for no discernible (?) reason (??). So her Black gay female union organizer challenger whomped her in the primary … juuust shy of the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff. Guess we’ll have to watch this Texas state House race in the May runoff! (Erin in the Morning)

Alabama currently can’t say gay to grades K-5. But hear me out, what if no Alabama children were allowed to know gay people exist? To purify the children. (AL)

This is hardly the worst thing MT Gov. Greg Gianforte’s done, but vetoing a public lands bill by the (very Republican!) Lege after they’d already left session so they couldn’t override it is just so fucking illegal and like him. (Daily Montanan)

Why on earth would Steve Bannon pay his lawyers? Nobody else does! (MSN agg of Daily Beast)

Welcome to my seriously spectacular coastal Peru house, which I live in and I own. (Elle Decor)

