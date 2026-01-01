It’s abundantly clear at this point that history will record Pete “Secretary Shitfaced” Hegseth the most laughably out-of-his-league Defense secretary in American history, and most likely also of any other country that’s ever existed.

He was unqualified when Donald Trump saw him on Fox & Friends Weekend and popped a geriatric stiffy, he was unqualified when he lied his way through his confirmation hearing, when he (maybe) lied to Megyn Kelly and promised that PRETTY PLEASE IF YOU JUST LET ME BE THE BOSS OF THE PENTAGON I WILL NEVER GET BLACKOUT DRUNK, NO NEVER [HIC] AGAIN!

He was an absolute joke when he started (maybe) drunk-texting war plans over Signal, and he’s an absolute fucking joke now as he’s prematurely ejaculating his loser whiskey dick all over boats full of random innocents in the Caribbean and Pacific.

We see it in how embarrassing it is every time he tries to talk foreign policy on the public stage, in his pathetic, insecure, basic bitch white supremacy, his pathetic, insecure, basic bitch misogyny, his pathetic, insecure, basic bitch homophobia and transphobia. We see it in the way he called all the generals back from all over the world — AKA all these people who outrank him — so he could talk to them about HAIRSTYLES … just … good fucking Christ. His preening, my God.

Oh yeah, and then there are the pullups.

And the credible rape allegations, let’s not forget about those.

Nobody has ever said “Well done, my good and faithful servant” to this loser, and no one ever will.

And at the end of 2025, what we want the record to reflect is that everything that’s happening now, we knew, and Tammy Duckworth knew, and current and former Pentagon staffers and generals knew. Everybody knew this shitfaced, Christian Nationalist little bitch who didn’t have a whole lot of Big Boy Military Experience, who had never managed any group bigger than an Applebees (as Duckworth memorably said), whose “expertise” pretty much begins and ends with the military’s shaving regulations, who had been credibly accused of rape and paid the woman off to make her go away, everybody knew he wasn’t up for this job.

Remarkably, he’s managed to be even more disappointing on the job, which is something he’s probably heard from more than one person in authority over him over the course of his life.

What has this looked like throughout 2025? These headlines pretty much tell the story.

Pete Hegseth, THIS IS YOUR LIFE (at least the most loser-bitch-y soft-dicked year of it so far, AKA 2025):

JANUARY:

Pentagon Debates What To Do About Illegal Orders From Cadet Bone Spurs

GOP Swears Pete Hegseth Is Clean As A Whistle Ahead Of Confirmation Hearing, And Would They Lie? (Yes.)

LIVE: Pretty Early In The Morning For A Confirmation Hearing! Is Pete Hegseth Sober?

Is Pete Hegseth’s Nomination In Danger Again, Or Are These Latest Allegations Also Totally Fine?

Pete Hegseth Already So Good At Pentagon-ning, He Doesn’t Even Need Drinks!

FEBRUARY:

Putin Dead At 72 From All The Orgasms Trump And Pete Hegseth Gave Him Yesterday

Sounds Like Secretary Sh*tfaced Needs To Come On Home And Resign

So What Kinds Of Illegal Orders Is Pete Hegseth Planning On Obeying?

MARCH (a big month for him!):

Pentagon Disappears Non-White Military Photos Like A Common Joe Stalin

What Are We Shoving Into The ‘DEI’ Memory Hole Today? Navajo Code Talkers!

Is Elon Getting Top Secret China War Briefing Today, Or Is That ILLEGAL LEAK OF LIES?

What’s Secretary Of Defense Boozehole Up To This Week?

Worst. Security. Breach. Ever. 🤯

THOSE War Plans? Pete Hegseth Didn’t Know You Meant THOSE [hic] War Plans

A Congressman Asked If Pete Hegseth Was Drunk Texting That Day, And John Ratcliffe Is MAAAAAAAD

‘Pete Hegseth Is A F*cking Liar’ And Other True Updates About Signal-Gate

Pentagon Starting To Leak About What A Loser F*ckup Pete Kegseth Really Is

Why Is Pete Hegseth Bringing His Third Wife To Sensitive Security Meetings?

APRIL:

Pentagon Will Suspend Every Leaker Who Reveals That Hegseth Is Complete Buffoon!

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon Still Very Well-Lubricated We Mean Oiled [Hic!] Machine

Secretary Sh*tfaced Couldn’t Wait 10 MINUTES To Pull Down Pants And Show Family His War Plans

WHO’S A Pretty Princess Defense Secretary? WHO’S A Pretty Princess Defense Secretary?

Screamin’ Pete Hegseth Lucky This Old Admiral Didn’t *Lay Him Out*

Pete Hegseth Not At All Paranoid About His Job, WHO TOLD YOU HE WAS PARANOID???

Secretary Sh*tfaced Drives Car Into Woke Women’s Law Written By, Ummmmm, Kristi Noem And Marco Rubio

MAY:

Secretary Sh*tfaced Ain’t Need No Generals, He’s Nailing This All By Himself!

Pentagon Decrees Trans Military Members Out Themselves And Leave ‘Voluntarily,’ Or Get Witch-Hunted

Pete Hegseth Pentagon Chaos: Allegations Of Fake Wiretaps, Cocaine, And Giant Dumps

JUNE:

Secretary Sh*tfaced Orders Renaming Of USNS Harvey Milk, Because He’s A Little Bitch

Pete Hegseth Can’t Hire Employees Because Everyone Hates Him

Gavin Newsom: ‘Pete Hegseth Is A Joke.’ MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE, DEMOCRATS.

Lawlessness! Chaos! Incompetence! Bribe Plane! Greenland? Congress Demands Answers From Hegseth

Trump So Mad Secretary Shitf*ced (And The Troops) Ruined His Birthday Parade

CHRIST, Pete Hegseth Is An Emotional Drunk We Mean Sober Guy

JULY:

What Happened To Weapons For Ukraine, Mr. Trump? Ask Secretary Sh*tfaced! (Again.)

Pete [Hic!] Hegseth’s Underlings Still Slapfighting In The War Room

Secretary Sh*tfaced Having Embarrassing Week, But Don’t Worry, Next Week Might Be Worse

Secretary Sh*tfaced Might Want To Be GOVERNOR Sh*tfaced?

AUGUST:

Pete Hegseth’s Little Brother Wrote Memo About Military Occupying America, Oops It Leaked

Pete (Hic!) Hegseth’s Confederate Monuments Boner Resulting In Predictable Offenses To History, Common Decency

Pete Hegseth’s Spiritual Leader Not Real Big On Women Having Rights, Imagine That

Pete Hegseth Reassures Conservative White Men It’s OK To Be Scared Of Washington DC

Let’s Talk About Pete Hegseth’s Very Good Pull-Ups

SEPTEMBER:

Trump And Secretary Sh*tfaced Blew Up A Little Bitty Boat, Ooh Big Men! Big Men!

Drunky Pill-Pusher Rep. Ronny Jackson Got His Old Navy Rank Back, Thanks Secretary Sh*tfaced!

We Hereby Rename Department Of Defense ‘Department Of Pete Hegseth’s Microdick Situation’

Hegseth Summons Entire Military Leadership For In-Person Lecture, Shots

It’s Pete Hegseth’s Big Day! Let’s Talk About His BIG TEMPY TANTWUMS!

That Pete Hegseth Speech Could’ve Been A Spam Email For Boner Pills

OCTOBER:

Here Are Your Clips Of Late Night Audiences Laughing At Loser Pete Hegseth

Only One Network Has Signed Hegseth’s Knob-Slobbing Journalist Pledge, Three Guesses

Pentagon And Troops Better Watch Pete Hegseth Prance And Preen For The Generals, OR ELSE!

Admiral In Charge Of War With Venezuela Retires For Reason Of F*ck This Sh*t

Pete Hegseth’s Marine Party Such A Blast It Exploded Shrapnel Onto JD Vance’s Motorcade

With Two New Attacks In Pacific, Trump’s War-Crime Boat Murders Go Bicoastal-Curious

Right-Wing Media Now Openly Discussing What A Total Loser Pete Hegseth Is

NOVEMBER:

Did Pete Hegseth See A Girl In The Navy SEALs And It Made His Weenus Shrink?

Hegseth Announces ‘Operation Normal-Sized Wanglet,’ It’s A WAR Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand

Dems Telling Troops To Disobey Illegal Orders, And Trump’s Nazis Are Flipping Their Sh*t

Whiskeydick Pete Hegseth Court-Martialing Mark Kelly For Not Doing A Sedition

DECEMBER:

What’s The Legal Term For Pete Hegseth’s Latest (Alleged) Violent F*ckup? Congress To Investigate!

Hegseth Now Distancing Self From Colossal F*ckup He Was Just Bragging About

Ssecretary Of WAR [Sic!] Pete Hegseth [Hic!] Struggling To Get Boat Murder Story Straight, Day Four

You Got Your War Crimes In My Murder! You Got Your Murder In My War Crimes!

Jesse Watters Really Getting Off On Pete Hegseth’s Whiskey Wing-Wang Boat Murder Pornos

Pentagon, Wingnut Press Band Together To Hide Their Erotic Reading Material

That’s PETE HEGSETH’S Boat Murder Jerkoff Porno Movie, YOU CAN’T WATCH IT

Whew. And that’s not even a comprehensive list.

OK now the list is really over.

Man, if that was the story of a year in our life, we’d have one question, and it would be “Mom, was there really no Planned Parenthood in your town the year I was born?”

Will Pete Hegseth survive another year as Defense secretary? Will he fall off the wagon? Has he already? Was he ever really on the wagon?

Dunno, but thank God America’s fascists are this fucking clownass incompetent. It gives decent people a fighting chance, at least.

