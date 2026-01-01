Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

And on this note, we're just about ready to head off for a holiday party. Happy New Year, Wonkers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Enter Ranting's avatar
Enter Ranting
1h

Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in as mayor of New York City at one minute after midnight tonight on a Quran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
227 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture