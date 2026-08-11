Screengrab from interview with David Sirota for The Lever

If you know one (1) Arabic-speaking person, you know that “habibi” is a word that that can come out in all kinds of ways, indeed, all the ways a person could say “dear one,” or even “bless your heart.” So it’s delightfully hilarious to see Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed say it to his bought-and-sold coward loser opponent Mike Rogers on Twitter:

“I know it’s complicated for you, habibi,” he said to Mike Rogers. And he will say that to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump Cabinet official he’s most looking forward to grilling when he’s in the Senate.

“I know it’s complicated for you, habibi, but boiled whale cum doesn’t cure autism.”

“I know it’s complicated for you, habibi, but there is no evidence that vaccines are the size of big gulps, or that they cause people to go blind.”

“I know it’s complicated for you, habibi, but it’s not normal to be this obsessed with counting American teenage boys’ sperms.”

Not that he needs any help from us, but if he wanted to collaborate on coming up with mean things to say to Republicans, we are kind of an expert.

We bring this up not to just have another fawning post about El-Sayed, although it’s not not to have one. (We’re about due for another Ossoff one, too.) But when we looked for that tweet earlier, we noticed that the past 24 hours of El-Sayed’s Twitter featured banger after banger like that, and specifically the kinds of bangers that land against weird, gross, perverted, insecure loser Republican men.

You know, men like this:

No, Jack. Desperately insecure straight MAGA men — or desperately insecure “straight” MAGA closet cases — don’t do things like this. Because they’re scared that an equally worthless and interchangeable insecure MAGA man will think they’re gay.

Men with self-confidence who have a reason to wake up in the morning do all kinds of fun stuff, including silly cowboy dances to Taylor Swift songs if they want to.

More on that below.

Here’s another tweet directed at Mike Rogers. What do you bet this shows up in a debate?

OK, you weird sicko. Remember how well it worked when Tim Walz came out the gate calling these weirdo Republican perverts a bunch of weirdo perverts, and then the consultant class told him to chill out and the effective attack went away? It’s back. Fuck the consultants.

Also on El-Sayed’s Twitter feed in the last day or so is this video from an interview he did with The Lever that came out about a week and a half ago — it was recorded at the end of June — which takes place in a gym. As you’ll see, El-Sayed is doing bro-y weightlifting things, but while doing that he explains actually what it means to be a man, and it’s 100 percent characteristics MAGA men don’t possess.

It’s fun because he specifically mentions whiskeydick Hegseth and RFK Jr. here (in other parts of the interview he talks about perverts and creeps like Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson):

In that video, El-Sayed says:

“You asked me about like Pete Hegseth and RFK, that, like, they’re trying to speak to this particular group of people, and it ends up […] trying to like, again, just create one more performance that is like, the way to be a masculine person. And you know, as we’ve thought about it on the campaign, this is something that I’ve always done [he means lifting] but a lot of what I’m trying to do is be like hey, look, being a man is not about how you show up at the gym. It’s like how you show up for your family. It’s about how you show up in your community. “It’s funny because they’re trying to come at me for, like, making silly videos on the internet …”

As we were saying.

“I’m like, OK, fine, you’re right, I make silly videos on the internet. You know why? Because I’m not trying to perform this all the time. I’m comfortable enough in knowing like, what I am, that I can be silly and goof around like I would with my kids and not be ashamed of it. Right? But you’re out here trying to measure yourself relative to this, like, performance of masculinity, which is not real, not healthy, and like, not sustainable. “I mean what are you, like, is your whole persona just doing pull-ups all the time? Seems kind of empty to me. Know what I mean? Like you should do pull-ups some of the time, it’s a good thing to do sometimes! But, like, this is your whole thing?”

Captioning the video on Twitter, El-Sayed said, “Don't get me wrong, I lift every morning. But being a man is not really about how you show up in the gym. It's how you show up for your family. It's about how you show up for your community.”

We’d note that lifting every day also makes El-Sayed look the way he looks dancing and lip-syncing to Taylor Swift, whereas Pete Hegseth looks like:

By the way, Abdul El-Sayed, at 41, is only a few years younger than Hegseth. Pete Hegseth is just a very, very, very old 46.

Here’s El-Sayed talking about another complete piece of shit, John Fetterman, from the same Lever interview (this is the full interview, which you may want to watch because his arms are in it the whole time, but skip to about nine minutes in for the Fetterman part).

“Fetterman is probably the biggest issue,” he says. “Fetterman is the sitting counter-argument to the kind of Midwest politics that I think really can work. He’s also just an asshole.”

Factcheck true!

El-Sayed is actually a lot more empathetic about Fetterman and what may have happened to him after his stroke, but still concludes that he’s a real asshole.

Also he thinks Fetterman “seems miserable” and “seems like he takes pride in just thumbing people just because he can. And that’s a shitty way to live your life.”

He is just saying.

What? We took another screengrab.

Tonight are the Democratic primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Whoever wins, even if you think they suck or are legitimately worried they are going to confiscate your Thanksgiving turkey — damn you, Peggy Flanagan! Just kidding you know we mean Francesca Hong — you are going to get behind them enthusiastically, because any Democrat can win in this election environment in the Rust Belt, and she’s really (probably) not going to steal your turkey (????).

OPEN THREAD.

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