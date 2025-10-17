Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
32m

So we’ve reached the “precious bodily fluids” stage of this idiocy now, have we?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
29m

Imagine being a Kennedy and worrying that people are shooting blanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
140 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture