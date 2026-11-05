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Michael Mora's avatar
Michael Mora
5m

I’ll say now what I yelled at my screen on Tuesday night when I saw this speech:

TALK YOUR SHIT, ABDUL!!!!

He earned this clap back and STILL was a better man than I would have been. If I endured his level of bigotry and opposition, I would reach supernova levels of petty in victory.

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I Stedman's avatar
I Stedman
11m

And that's "Doctor El-Sayed", FY NYT.

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