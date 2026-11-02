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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

This Jew responded to backstabber Stevens by sending Dr. Abdul $50 yesterday.

As for Killer Kennedy and his fellow Klanbots they can go to hell.

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MRK's avatar
MRK
3h

This is what makes Haley Stevens so absurd, and why it's been so easy to dismiss her bullshit. Because you don't 'stand against hate' standing with the bigots who've spent the last couple of months calling El-Sayed a terrorist.

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