Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2m

You KNOW this guy has a bottle of bourbon in his desk.

Mike_Cramer
1m

Hey! Thousands dying in natural disasters created by the Deep States' weather dominator is worth not having FEMA Death Camps for patriotic Christian Americans!

