Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
5hEdited

I remember when a train derailed and the fascists went ballistic because President Biden didn't immediately fly over there to personally hand everyone their FEMA checks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
4h

The camp's owner who tried to get an warning system in the county, died in the flood per CNN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
322 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture