Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew J Walker's avatar
Andrew J Walker
4h

He’s retiring to avoid prison - killing strangers in a boat without trial is murder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
paperlesstiger's avatar
paperlesstiger
3h

They'll never know what hit them.

𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱: “𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘉-52𝘴, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩, 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦.”

➡️𝘉52 𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦, 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 1950𝘴.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
467 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture