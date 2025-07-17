Wonkette

ziggywiggy
6h

It is good to know that the people of so many countries are on OUR side.

Martini Glambassador
6h

"[...]Trump’s 'indecent proposal' had backfired badly by saving Lula’s presidency when his public support was in a rut."

I feel like there might be a lesson in there somewhere for wishy-washy American opposition party politicians...

