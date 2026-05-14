Wonkette

Wonkette

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Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
4h

If a Muslim supervisor had rhapsodized like that about the Prophet Muhammed, guess who would have lost their minds?

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
4h

OT: Miami residents are suing to block the attempt to build The Homunculus' "library" on a "piece of prime seaside real estate."

Great Priapus' Prepuce, people! Let him have it! It'll be swamped when the sea levels rise.

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