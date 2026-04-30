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Martini Glambassador
1h

Hed gif of fun and friendship: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/reinhold-and-shiloh

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/38d80d02-123a-4942-bd0f-3a92ed1384e5?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy
1h

Robert Reich talks about how Trump is making people nastier.

"I’m aware of more shoving and pushing — in a department store, at a local restaurant, at an airport — which pisses me off. I hear more people using racial, ethnic, and sexist insults, which I just won’t tolerate. Yesterday’s errands included a stop at the neighborhood Safeway, where someone called the cashier a “bitch.” I told him he shouldn’t say that.

Are such small acts of bullying on the rise, or am I becoming less tolerant of them?

Okay, maybe I am turning into a grouchy old man. But there’s another old man in the White House who has lowered the moral tone of the nation. His selfish, bigoted belligerence has signaled to America that it’s okay to disregard social norms in pursuit of whatever you want.

He’s signaled it’s okay to disregard norms, not just in social interactions but in the system as a whole."

https://robertreich.substack.com/p/please-tell-me-im-not-becoming-a?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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