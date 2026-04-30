Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

The Supreme Court just murdered the Voting Rights Act, which was previously only mostly dead. Rick Hasen says it’s the worst decision in a century. That’s a lot of competition! (Slate) Sam Alito wraps up John Roberts’s life’s work. Sloppily and stupidly and without a care for the law, as is his habit. (Balls and Strikes) And here comes Alabama, answering the White Votes Matter call. (AL.com) Charles Gaba has set up an ActBlue for all the Southern state Democratic parties to get your recurring donation. Let’s fuck em up. (ActBlue)

They’re going to need every stolen vote they can get. (Wonkpal Denny Carter at Bad Faith Times) We show you this one from last week? He’s upside down with everyone except men over 65. (G. Elliott Morris)

“Two Kings”? Oh, the fuck you say. (Tiedrich) I heard King Charles gave a pretty good speech, I don’t know, I didn’t watch or read it. But it’s here! For you. I love you. (Transcript)

Oh hi, it’s me! I wore makeup.

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Looks like the Pete Hegseth hearing was … lit.

Well these sound like very very very very very bad immigration judges! (Joe. My. God.)

All the president’s toadies. (Good Politics Bad Politics)

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sisters founded some weird “national security” spytech companies, in New Mexico? Unclear, my brain is bad today. Previous Alisa V-R joints have included a lot about hey why is Zorro Ranch doing all this weird shit right next to Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories. (Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez)

As Robyn said in the chatcave, threat to national security Bernie Sanders is going to kill us all with healthcare :(

A deep reading of this objectively hilarious man cave sign. (Garrett Bucks at The White Pages)

I think maybe this woman read Laurie Penny’s lambasting of all the people who lambasted Lena Dunham and Girls. My mom and I used to call each other and talk about how much we loved Lena Dunham like an awesome daughter. I remember how mad everyone was at that one episode where she played ping pong topless with the hot guy for the weekend, and you could see how he could be so delighted in her and her lush youthful body, and the entire internet LOST THEIR MINDS in disgust. I remember how Jezebel in particular used to pick and pick and pick at her. I remember how people couldn’t separate her from her character and assumed she did not know when her character was being a dick. They are all so bad at fiction. I’m sorry everyone’s so shitty all the time. Anyway, this woman says she now knows it wasn’t Lena Dunham. It was her. (Slate)

Cool let’s all invest in solar microgrids, who’s in? (Volts)

HAWAII, HAWAII, MONTREAL, MISSOULA, CLEVELAND, PITTSBURGH, AND SAN FRAN: TIME TO PARTY!

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