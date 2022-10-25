Yesterday the Alaska Republican Party State Central Committee voted to censure Senator Mitch McConnell for bullying Kelly Tshibaka, the party's endorsed nominee for US Senate.

“The Alaska Republican Party State Central Committee condemns the divisive and misleading statements from the Senate Leadership Fund and the inappropriate use of millions of dollars from the Senate Leadership Fund to oppose our endorsed candidate, Kelly Tshibaka,” they resolved , adding their request that "the Senate Leadership Fund immediately stop the attack ads against Kelly Tshibaka and discontinue the support of all other opposing candidates.”

This isn't the state party's first time at the cancel culture rodeo, since they already voted to censure Senator Lisa Murkowski in March of 2021 for the crime of bullying Donald Trump. And once again, these rugged individualists are pissing in their boots because the US Senate's Republican minority leader supports the extremely popular sitting senator from his own party. The very nerve!

Senator Lisa Murkowski famously won a write in campaign in 2010 after losing the Republican primary to some asshole no one remembers. So you might be forgiven for thinking that the party — which is getting its ass kicked now that ranked choice voting dilutes the power of also-ran oddballs to siphon off enough support to allow Republicans to squeak into office with a mere plurality of votes — would try to unify around a popular candidate. Particularly after Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III just shot each other in the dick and managed to hand the state's only US House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola in the special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young. But this is Donald Trump's GOP now, and so the state party is contractually bound by the terms of their cult to shun Murkowski for the crime of voting to impeach Donald Trump.

See also, that nutbag's Dollar Store Twitter page.

"Kelly Tshibaka is a STAR for Alaska, which is trying to get rid of one of the WORST Senators in existence, Lisa Murkowsky," he shrieks into the ether, adding that "Kelly has my Complete and Total Endorsement and is leading in the Polls."

Here on Planet Earth, Murkowski leads in every recent poll, with the margin growing to double digits after Democrat Pat Chesbro gets knocked out in the first round and her negligible vote share gets redistributed to viable candidates.

McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund super PAC dropped $5 million in ads supporting Murkowski and attacking Tshibaka, a MAGA loon prone to saying shit like "God created the Department of Fish and Wildlife Services." And Trump's dogged insistence on siccing his supporters on Republicans as part of his effort to avenge himself on his enemies ain't helping .

Obviously what this situation needs is MOAR RACISM!

Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, a puppet for China along with his “wife,” Coco Chow, is pouring millions into the State so that his political Hack, “Impeacher”Lisa Murkowsky, can sneak out a victory under corrupt Rank Choice voting. Shady Mitch should use that money for other R’s. VOTE KELLY!

McConnell's "wife" Elaine Chao served four years as Trump's secretary of Transportation, only resigning after he dispatched a mob of lunatics to attack her husband and overthrow the government. Donald Trump knows her damn name.

So this is all very let them fight dot gif and we aren't mad about, particularly since Murkowski endorsed Peltola in the race for a full congressional term in November. And while we're at it, let us not gloss over the irony that Trump, with his massive rube-bilking juggernaut, has barely spent a penny to help Republican candidates, all the while cannibalizing fundraising by the party apparatus and individual candidates.

[ WaPo / MustReadAlaska / ABC ]

