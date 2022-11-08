Donald Trump did a rally for JD Vance himself in Dayton, Ohio, last night to close out the midterms, and he said a very mysterious teaser about some kind of announcement he plans to make on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago. We cannot imagine what kind of announcement it might be, maybe he bought new underpants drawers with false bottoms for hiding American state secrets he stole from the feds.

He could have made this mysterious announcement last night, but he said he didn't want to "distract from the importance" of today. You know how Trump is, always moving aside and sharing the stage.

But his lawyer Alina Habba was there, and she had some fightin' words for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, namely that DeSantis really shouldn't run for president in 2024. You know, because that's what lawyers do, they ride on the airplane and go to the rallies and say mean political stuff to Ron DeSantis. "Lawyers."

Despite the utter mystery surrounding Trump's November 15 announcement, Habba was very specific here:

“DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network . “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added.

And then another Trump lawyer responded with some legal analysis lawyer words of her own:

To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.”

Which prompted this lawyerly response from Habba:

“Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.”

Christ, what is this, the Harvard Law Review? How's about dumbing down the legalese here so some of us common folk can understand!

This comes after Donald Trump recently debuted his new cruel zinger "Ron DeSanctimonious," which is just a lot of syllables for an old guy like that to deliver correctly each and every time, so we look forward to the variations. The nickname didn't play well with a lot of rightwingers, who quite frankly wouldn't mind if the old dumpy fascist would step aside and make room for a younger dumpy fascist. In the DeSantis camp, people are apparently actually very upset.

All of this is a continuation of the feud that's been brewing for a while now between the two, which has a new wrinkle this week, as Trump is apparently furrrrrrrious about that new Ron DeSantis ad where DeSantis is literally God and Jesus at the same time all wrapped up in a puppy pile with the Holy Ghost.

You know, the ad that says this:

“On the eighth day,” DeSantis’s ad intones, “God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a protector.’ So God made a fighter.”

Unfair! Only Donald Trump gets to present himself as literally the new white Jesus to the fascist MAGA hogs!

Greg Sargent has a very interesting interview you should read — perhaps while you are standing in line to VOTE — with author and researcher Sarah Posner, who is the expert on the religious Right, on what this fight between Trump and DeSantis is really all about, and just how deep this messianic thing runs with the batshit Christian nationalists who would have to pick between these two in the 2024 Republican primary.

Key excerpt:

Sarah Posner: Trump knows that his base believes God anointed him to lead America at a critical juncture, and that many of them believe him to be a messianic figure who alone can rescue America from what they call demonic forces (liberalism, civil rights, “deep state,” and more). None of Trump’s potential rivals have so blatantly tried to claim that divine blessing.



It’s a very dangerous sign that DeSantis is reading the base — which has been bombarded with ever more radical claims of anointings, prophecy and spiritual warfare against the left — as receptive to savior alternatives to Trump.

Read it all.

And then watch Trump's closing message for the midterms/opening message for his presidential campaign, even though he didn't technically announce last night. It is just white nationalism.

“Holy shit. This is some *terrifying* white nationalist rhetoric.” — Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1667876459

Have fun voting to save democracy today!

Remember, if you see any of those mules Dinesh D'Souza always talks about, don't just try to pet them, you might get bit.

