As of last night, Hurricane Milton has turned into a catastrophically powerful Category 5 hurricane that’s supposed to hit the western coast of Florida later this week near Tampa, either as a Cat 3 or Cat 4. If you’re in the path, listen to your best local guidance and be safe. [NBC News]

At this point, it’s a safe bet that if a Republican tells you anything about Hurricanes Helene or Milton, you should assume it’s a lie until you’ve verified it five times. Look, don’t take it from us, take it from this Republican North Carolina state senator:

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis isn’t taking Kamala Harris’s calls about hurricane relief, because he’s a pissy, pissy li’l guy. [NBC News]

You need to watch the video Sally Field released yesterday about the abortion she had when she was 17. You just need to watch it.

Meanwhile, the Georgia state supreme court just reinstated Georgia’s disgusting six-week abortion ban while the case is being appealed. And the Supreme Court refused to intervene to require certain emergency abortion care in Texas. Yeah. [Washington Post / ibid.]

Hey did y’all know that, even though Donald Trump is actually allowed to get intel briefings now, because he’s the Republican nominee, he’s refusing them? And that he’s making all these huffs and puffs about what bombs Israel should drop and where without hearing from the intel community? Maddow talked all about it on her show last night. Personally makes us wonder if he’s getting intel briefings from one of our enemies, or if even our enemies are like “LOL you can’t brief that guy, he’s too fucking stupid,” or however you say it in elegant Russian. [Axios / Newsweek]

So there’s a new swing state ad campaign on porn video sites, just letting people about to spank it know that if Donald Trump and JD Vance are elected, their Project 2025 wants to come for your porn. It’s called Hands Off My Porn, and they even have a link where you can register to vote, if your state deadline hasn’t passed yet. (A few of the deadlines were last night.) It’s a really good website, it doesn’t even have any porn on it. [Daily Beast / HandsOffMyPorn]

At my Friday place, I started a deep dive into the Christian extremists who are swarming JD Vance like mosquitoes. Except unlike how normal people react to mosquitoes, JD Vance is like “Ooh bite me, yeah right there, I’m not wearing bug spray, I’m wearing SEXXX SPRAY.” Um, yeah anyway, point is there are a LOT of the creepiest, most dangerous people in the US who really want JD Vance to be the functional president vice-president, and you should know who they are. And I’ve only started to scratch the surface! Come by, read/share/subscribe! [The Moral High Ground / audio version]

Everybody hates Corey Lewandowski, and the Trump campaign is apparently in the process of making sure he knows he’s just a coffee boy. [Guardian]

Does macaroni and cheese turn into a health food vegetable if you put broccoli in it? Gonna say yes, this recipe is easy and good. (Usual warnings apply about how the New York Times is terrible at reporting about politics, but OK for recipes.) [NYT food blog]

OK that’s enough, these tabs are cooked! With broccoli!

