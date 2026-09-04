Wonkette

Wonkette

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swmnguy
4hEdited

𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑛’𝑡 𝑑𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑡 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦’𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑝𝑖𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑙𝑢𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠; 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑛’𝑡 𝑑𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑡 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦’𝑟𝑒 ℎ𝑦𝑝𝑜𝑐𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑠. 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑦’𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑐𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑐 𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑖𝑛 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟. 𝐼𝑡’𝑠 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔.

Don't take it from Ms. Binkowski. Sure as hell don't take it from me.

Take it from them. Read "Project 2025." Read what they themselves say out loud and in public every time the topic of "democratic institutions and our trust in one another" comes up.

Margaret Thatcher said it out loud and bluntly in 1987: "...who is society? There is no such thing! There are individual men and women and there are families and no government can do anything except through people and people look to themselves first."

Reagan said it all the time, sneering at the very notion of public service or obligation. To the Right, anyone who claims to be serving a greater good is the biggest liar and obviously a thief. When the Right gets control over public resources, they steal them. So obviously everyone else does too, and just lies about it.

The entire goal of the current Right is to destroy civil society. In America sure, but everywhere. They say so openly. They think they will remain the wealthiest and most powerful, and won't be constrained by anything if they can wreck it all.

Doesn't occur to them that police protect them more than they protect me. Or that their wealth is almost entirely abstract and doesn't exist if the electricity (and therefore the internet) goes out and stays out; or if people lose faith they can trade money for goods and services, reliably.

It's crazy, but the extremely rich believe they are no longer Homo Sapiens like the rest of us. They think they've evolved into a superior species, like Ann Rice vampires or something. No shit, they do. Hence the quacks selling them stuff so they can live 200 years, and they think it will work.

Seriously, these people are crazy. Their destroying FEMA is only the tip of the iceberg with these people.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

This is a great field guide to the lies.

Crucially these lies are the main point of the rightwing media human centipede. Said centipede is funded by millionaire and billionaire *pocket change* and exists to leverage rightwing-owned social media networks and their algorithms. And even worse, it leverages the ability of rightwing viewers and randos to rapidly spread misinformation due to epistemic closure.

Every single forced meme meant to hurt people with disinformation uses this dynamic. The consumers of that waste then find it justified that aid to nominally "blue" areas is hampered. And that's one reason Republicans pay no political price for hurting New York City's recovery after Hurricane Sandy. Or any time they shit on a "blue" area facing a disaster.

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