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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1h

Also too, here's something I posted as a comment on WaPo's story, but didn't have room for here:

For a broader look at the far-right's weird, paranoid obsession with FEMA, which started in the fever swamps of conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones and then became a dogmatic belief for Trump and MAGA, check out public radio station WNYC's podcast "American Emergency: the Movement to Kill FEMA," the product of over a year of research by WNYC's On the Media team. It originally was released in May, and features a deep dive into how FEMA evolved out of the government's Cold War planning for nuclear war.

All 4 parts are here: https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/otm/projects/american-emergency-movement-kill-fema

Last week, On the Media's midweek pod included a "behind the scenes" live event in which the producers and reporters talked about how they put the story together, which included a live interview with former FEMA official MaryAnn Tierney, who was forced out by Trump (and who was targeted with death threats for helping people after Hurricane Helene).

https://wnyc.org/browse/shows/episode/simplecast/f3994ce7-4415-4d0c-9f61-951188c4f95f

At one point when Tierney was discussing being ordered to write plans to dismantle FEMA, she said "Obviously, that was very unpleasant. Imagine if somebody showed up at your job and said, "No, we don't want that anymore."

On the Media co-host Micah Loewinger waited a beat for people to remember Trump's war on public media and said, "Yes, that happened."

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

Yes this is truth and all, but the point of the rightwing media human centipede is to spread the lies quickly around so the corrections come later.

Now with FEMA in shambles, nobody is going to trust again. Especially with the zombie lies about the "$750 is all you're going to get when you lose your home" that are almost certainly still circulating.

And this is why Democrats also need to cross every T and dot every I in office. Any random thing can become a scandal and a cause celebre to give Americans an excuse to give Republicans power. Any tiny excuse will do.

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