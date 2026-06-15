Wonkette

Wonkette

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Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
6h

Human tragedy aside, it's kinda hilarious that these right-wingers who've had a hard-on for war with Iran for forty-plus years finally got what they wanted, and couldn't have fucked it up more.

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
6h

The markets seem to think it’s a deal, just like they did the other 38 times there was a “deal” a-comin’.

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