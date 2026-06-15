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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
35m

Solid report, Dom. Subjecting the crowds to heat and dehydration while they wait for belligerent choads to kick the shit out of each other in ridiculous alpha male pageantry while being subjected to corporate sponsorship propaganda on the lawn of The People's House seems a perfectly apt metaphor for how obscene and embarrassing it all is.

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jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
1h

"Oiled-Up, Half-Naked Men ...".

AKA, buttery males.

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