When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he brought together and unified the worst people in the country. Hell, he made minor celebrities and occasionally legislators out of some of the worst people in the country.

Six years later, however, many of the most prominent alt-right influencers from that time — Gavin McInnes, Richard Spencer, Jacob Wohl, James O'Keefe, Lauren Southern, Andrew Anglin, Brittany Sellner ( neé Pettibone), Jordan Sather, Kaitlyn Bennett, Stefan Molyneux, Andrew "weev" Auernheimer — are barely relevant even on the Right anymore.

Many of them have managed to put even themselves off, and drama, personal beefs and slights we would need a full-on murder board to fully understand have led to no small amount of dissension in the ranks. But thanks to the newly minted presidential campaign of the artist formerly known as Kanye West, the entire contingent seems to be falling the fuck apart.

A few weeks ago, the now barely relevant Milo Yiannopoulos announced that he would be joining Ye's campaign in some sort of advisory position, followed not long after by noted white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The trio even met up with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for dinner, forcing a number of Republicans to publicly denounce Fuentes, including Yiannopoulos's former boss Marjorie Taylor Greene , who had previously been seen with Fuentes herself.

Fuentes then went after Marge, claiming she is a "divorced woman girl boss" who has no business driving the Christian Nationalism movement because she remarried after her divorce, which he believes means she is committing adultery.

“After being disavowed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, Nick Fuentes claims that just last week MTG was texting Milo Yiannopoulos in an effort to arrange a meeting with Kanye West so she could "appear cool and get attention"” — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1669995830

He also claimed she had been sending Yiannopoulos, who "interned" for her this past summer, messages about how desperately she wanted to meet up with them all.

This is not the only far-right bridge MTG has burned lately, by the way. She got into some kind of fight with Laura Loomer, and Lin Wood is mad at her because he says she tried to have him arrested. Roger Stone and the right-wing media site National File are also mad at her for supposedly being super friends with Kevin McCarthy, who they believe is trying to destroy all of their "America First" candidates.

“Publisher of right-wing National File tells Roger Stone that Marge Greene is a fraud: “I don’t know where you guys are on Marjorie. I’m obviously off the Marjorie train.” Roger: “Marjorie Taylor-Greene? I guess I would call myself very disappointed.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1669428285

Following the Marjorie Taylor Greene kerfuffle and another incident in which Ye left Tim Pool's show in a huff, Fuentes, self-professed time traveler Ali Alexander and a gimp-suited Ye did an interview with Alex Jones in which Ye professed his great love of Adolf Hitler, whom he incorrectly claimed invented microphones and highways.

Since then, Yiannopoulos, who did not appear on the Jones broadcast, has reportedly dropped out of the Ye campaign, and is now also claiming that Kanye is gay and propositioned him for sex. He says he set up the whole dinner with Fuentes to make Trump's life miserable.

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on by allowing his terrible handlers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” Yiannopoulos said.

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end.”

This is where it gets even more confusing, though. Laura Loomer, who is currently feuding with both Milo and Marjorie Taylor Greene, claimed on Telegram that Milo and Ye arranged the dinner with Trump in order to take Trump down, not by showing him what he was missing by not getting to hang out with people like himself, Ye and Fuentes, but by associating him with a known white nationalist. Loomer, who by the way is Jewish, called in to the Alex Jones interview to say that she was personally warning Ye about working with Milo. QAnon influencer Jordan Sather is also claiming the whole thing was set up for that reason.

Then you've got Tore. Tore, whose full name is Terpsichore Maras-Lindeman, is a QAnon influencer, former Ohio Secretary of State candidate and Sidney Powell secret witness who also claims to be a time traveler. She is claiming Ali Alexander and Milo hate each other and that Milo has accused Ali of being into 12-year-old boys, suggesting that Ye is "playing" all of them.

"What if YE is playing them? What if Ye is allowing them to show the world who they are?" she wrote on Telegram. "Milo can't stand ALI cause MILO even called out Ali sayign [sic] he likes young boys. Why would KANYE be hanging with someone who even shared a photo of making sexaul[sic] comments about at 12 yo boy?"

I ... don't know?

If you're asking yourself "Why should I care about any of this?" the fact is, this whole stupid movement has deeply screwed with our entire country for the last several years and the fact that it is imploding before our very eyes and that these rifts are all coming to the surface is a pretty great sign for anyone who doesn't want to have another four years of Trump. Or four years of Ye.

