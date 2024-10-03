During the vice presidential debate, when JD Vance saucily looked at the camera and protested that the rules said they weren’t going to have fact-checks, he was angrily trying to get his racist, alternate universe explanation of an immigration policy into the debate transcript.

While he was waiting for host Margaret Brennan to mute his mic, which she eventually did, he protested that the legal status of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, should not count, because that is not the kind of legal status he likes. He whined that there is an app where migrants are able to “apply for asylum or apply for parole and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.”

It’s right there on the app, the Kamala Harris open border wand, it makes a cute little whooshing sound when she waves it. (That’s not quite how the app works. How the app works is Wonksplained in this link right here below.)

But this is a good example of how full of shit racist white Republicans like Vance and Donald Trump are when they swear up and down that they’re fine with immigration (they are lying!), it just has to be done legally. (They are still lying!) These Haitian migrants in Ohio are here legally, so the MAGA Nazis simply move the goalposts and explain why that kind of legally is not valid, in their all-important MAGA Nazi opinions.

Yesterday, amid all his other dementia babbling on the campaign trail, Donald Trump clarified that he will remove the legal status from those Haitian migrants, because it does not count, in his all-important MAGA Nazi opinion.

“You have to remove the people, and you have to bring them back to their own country. They are, in my opinion, it’s not legal,” Trump said in an interview with NewsNation.

In his opinion.

You see, they have dark skin and they come from what Trump considers to be a “shithole” country. Oh yes, he’s felt this way for a looooong time. Donald Trump thinks Haitians “all have AIDS.”

Now, if these people with Temporary Protected Status were from, say, Norway, would Trump consider them legal? Haha, of course. When Trump was first saying all those things about shithole countries, he openly wished for more (white) immigrants from Norway. (As Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman explained to Stephen Colbert around that time, Trump was shit out of luck, because “we hate him” in Scandinavia.)

Trump continued yesterday:

Trump, asked if he would revoke the migrants’ Temporary Protected Status, said, “Absolutely. I’d revoke it, and I’d bring them back to their country.”

Here, via NewsNation’s Libbey Dean, is the greatest shithole abomination this country has ever seen, explaining how he will revoke Haitian immigrants’ legal status, because he’s a pigtrash racist:

Trump said, “Springfield is such a beautiful place, have you seen what’s happened to it? It’s been overrun, you can’t do that to people.”

To translate, he means Springfield was beautiful when it was more white, and what’s “happened” to it is that it’s been “overrun” by people who don’t have white skin. “You can’t do that to people,” says America’s Hitler, and when he says “to people,” he means white people.

So again, he moves the goalposts. They’re here legally? Well, he’ll just revoke their legal status so they’re not legal anymore.

How far are MAGA Nazis ultimately willing to move the goalposts of “legally” to achieve their dream of Making America White Again (For The First Time, Actually)?

Americans must never allow them to show us the answer.

