He does have the Devil’s own luck, don’t he? Guess that’s what happens when you’re the actual Devil. (AP)

Matt Gaetz went from congressman to attorney general-designee to doing cameos in a little over a week. Plus all the power still sloshing around DC, looking for a host. (Heather Cox Richardson) Our Liz puts everything terrible about AG-to-be Pam Bondi in one place. Gee, thanks Liz! (Law and Chaos Pod)

I suggested kissing his ass back in 2016 (2017?); I thought Madeleine Albright would be particularly adept at it. (This is not a slam.) The Fucking News suggests it as harm reduction.

Marcy Wheeler does not care for the Washington Post just allowing Trump to lie. (Emptywheel)

Kind of feel like this is another thing the media could have covered. “Former President Donald Trump has proposed a wide variety of tax policy changes. Taken together, these proposals would, on average, lead to a tax cut for the richest 5 percent of Americans and a tax increase for all other income groups.” (Their bold.) That doesn’t seem to be counting the tariffs. (ITEP)

Please Elon Musk, please “rescue us” from regulations that weren’t written by Congress, like “e. coli is not allowed in meat.” (Al Jazeera)

Whaaaaat, immigrants build our houses? And tariffs will lead to price hikes? THIS IS COMPLETELY NEW INFORMATION! (Status Kuo)

Oh thank god, Trump’s new reasonable not-insane Treasury pick is reasonable and not insane and also LOL:

During a radio interview Saturday with Larry Kudlow, [Scott] Bessent said “tariffs can’t be inflationary because if the price of one thing goes up, unless you give people more money, then they have less money to spend on the other thing, so there is no inflation.”

Maybe? I’m not a hedge fund guy who lost 90 percent of his assets economist. Maybe it’s just “things cost more” instead of “inflation.” Who knows, not me! (CNN)

This right-wingification of University of Texas is all fine.

Strong told Rufo she believed in intellectual diversity but didn’t hear a commitment to the principle from him. She said her hero is John Dewey, the pragmatist philosopher who advocated for academic freedom and neutrality in higher learning. She asked if Rufo supported those values. Rufo stiffened. The muscles in his face froze. He spoke and his words came fast, pitched a half-step higher. He said it would have been better if Dewey had never been born. He said that adhering to Dewey’s values creates “an academic life that drifts into witchcraft, into phrenology, into gender studies.” He said academics like Strong who believe in Dewey, “frankly, deserve what’s coming.”

And that’s when I stopped reading and went to find some sand to bury my head in, thank you. (Austin Chronicle)

I hate this recipe for cranberry sauce, like BLANCH the CITRUS? What do you take me for, a person who blanches things? And butter? What the fuck is the butter for? And having to stand there and stir it the whole time or it will scorch? I will do no such thing. (Bon Appetit)

This is the sauce. OBVIOUSLY. No butter, and no standing there stirring like an asshole required.

Let’s be romantic.

