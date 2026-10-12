Last week, Jon Ossoff did a master class in how to talk to hayseed bigots who apparently laughably think they’re part of some kind of master race.

Now, here is Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, to teach his own clinic on the subject.

Louisiana bigot Senator John Kennedy commented recently on AIPAC spending money on bigot Mike Rogers’s behalf in Michigan, saying that “AIPAC wouldn’t be, they wouldn’t come here if Dr. El-Sayed didn’t sleep in a Bin Laden, Laden, Laden jersey.”

(Bless his heart, he really fuckin’ nailed the delivery.)

But yeah, his charge was that El-Sayed “sleeps in a Bin Laden jersey,” whatever the absolute bigot fuck that means.

El-Sayed had the response:

That is how you treat these motherfuckers.

That is the lack of respect they have earned, and are therefore due.

What’s that expression about bipartisanship? That the only reason anyone should ever reach across the aisle is to punch a Nazi? Something like that, we’re bad at slogans.

But this is the only argument they have against El-Sayed, just the rank fecal material of white supremacist bigotry.

In Donald Trump’s racist piss-soaked brain, he thinks it’s cute and clever and effective to call El-Sayed “Mohammed.” (Note that Trump was doing this during a rally in deep-red Tennessee, where he feels the need to go campaign, because he’s so universally loathed that even one or two of the Tennessee gerrymanders might fuck Republicans in November.)

He called El-Sayed a “jihadist lunatic.” He’s called him “Mohammed El-Fayed,” and if he’s not doing that simply because for whatever senile reason he thinks it sounds “more Muslim-y” than Abdul, then it might be because there was someone else named Mohamed Al-Fayed who Trump might have been aware of back in the 1970s and 1980s, before his brain stopped functioning. (Somebody who’s also been accused of lots and lots of sexual assaulting!)

But who gives a fuck, it’s just bigotry.

Trump called El-Sayed a “RADICAL Extremist, Terrorist Sympathizer.” In response, El-Sayed posted, “He knows my name is Abdul. He says it every day.”

Floundering like a pathetic, flaccid little dick, Mike Rogers retweeted Barstool Sports neckbeard Dave Portnoy this weekend, who had tweeted, “This guy really is a terrorist,” in response to El-Sayed making a joke about Michigan football. Rogers tweeted, “[Portnoy] is exactly right,” because he’s a fucking loser and an irredeemable bigot. (And the National Republican Senatorial Committee retweeted that.)

He’s a bigot like John Kennedy is a bigot.

Just like Mike Collins.

And America is about to show all these irredeemable bigot fucking losers what America really thinks of them, on November 3.

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