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Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
2h

David Brooks predictably told Ossoff he should “shut up, that’s not what we do here” after he called republicans Nazis.

Fuck YOU, Brooks. Trump and republicans call Democrats all kinds of nasty names all day every day. It’s exactly what you do. You can get bent.

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
2h

“sleeps in a Bin Laden jersey,”

Yeah, well I sleep in a Hanoi Jane onesie!

Oh shit, did I say that out loud again?!

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