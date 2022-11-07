Republicans just can't stop joking about Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul being attacked in their home with a hammer. Because the Right is getting better at comedy and the Left is getting nervous. (MSNBC)

Brian Beutler on what the Democrats are good at (the official stuff) and bad at (getting attention). If someone broke into Mitch McConnell's house and bludgeoned Elaine Chao, there would not have been an attention vacuum for repugnant conspiracy theories to fill; people would rightly see the Democrats as a dangerous cancer to be excised. — Crooked Media

All the young women are voting. (MSNBC)

Our post-truth midterms. People not bothering with reality is a real bummer! — Molly Jong-Fast at Vanity Fair

Why Republicans are terriblefor the economy. Lost jobs, recessions, the deficit: Every one of them worse under Republicans, every time. (Daily Beast)

Republicans: Bad for the economy, bad for your bodily autonomy. (I hate that that rhymes, ugh.) This isn't an either-or, media, Jesus . — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Let's all fisk Josh Barro and his demands that Democrats "trim their sails"! Or we can let Michael A. Cohen do it for us. I choose B. — substack

LONG-ASS Big Gretch Whitmer read. Make the time, it's good, and I looooove her. (HuffPost)

Tiffany Cross made a dick joke about Florida, and that's probably why MSNBC fired her , according to Forbes. Tiffany Cross, dick jokes about Florida are very welcome at your Wonkette. (Oh right, also Tucker's been attacking her, I'm sure that had nothing to do with it.)

Some idiot on Twitter had some idiotic thing to say about fascism, and this guy responded, thanks this guy. (The Racket)

A Trump special counsel for Christmas? (CNN)

Jeff Bezos's housekeepers had to climb through a laundry room window to use the bathroom, fuckin WHAT? — Jezebel

The antisemitic conspiracy theories that are gaining new life both among white supremacists and some Farrakhan folks. Yay. ( 2020 Vox) And sports person Kyrie Irving seems to be subscribing to all of them. (He's been suspended.) (Jemele Hill at Atlantic)

CRY CRY CRY SAVED THE DOLPHINS CRY. — Saltwire

Who dated an idiot, must have been you, wasn't me! (Factinate)

