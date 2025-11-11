Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
13m

Just wanted to add that a good employer-paid HSA is one of the best things about working here at Wonkette, because it's in addition to good insurance coverage. But on its own, and relying on the employee to put money into it instead of frittering it away on rent and groceries, it would be no replacement at all for insurance. And of course single-payer with price controls beats any private insurance (unless it's run by a grifter)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
19m

Grrr, updated with correct links to Florida Politics blog re Scott's dumb talk with Bartiromo in October.

https://floridapolitics.com/archives/762155-pretty-simple-rick-scott-backs-cash-payouts-to-replace-affordable-care-act-subsidies/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
379 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture