President Donald John Trump and his friends in the GOP are attempting to pull off the largest upward transfer of wealth in human history with their Big Beautiful Blowies for Billionaires Bill, leaving DOGE food for everybody else. And they are hoping that voters will not notice this before the midterms, just in case they can’t manage to purge every potential Democratic voter from the rolls by then.

But notice, voters are. Last Tuesday was a blue-wave GUSHER, from Democrats breaking the GOP supermajority in the Mississippi state legislature, to local school board elections where voters told Moms For Liberty candidates to fuck on off, up to the governorships of Virginia and New Jersey, mayorships of New York and Detroit and the state supreme court of Pennsylvania, and then some.

Maybe somebody should let the eight Senate Democrats who caved on the shutdown — and the Senate minority leader who probably likely handpicked them for that job — know about that.

Trump’s disapproval ratings have been rising in every category, even on immigration. Exit polls from last Tuesday showed that what voters felt most disgruntled about was Trump’s false promises about the economy, and that old-fashioned, descriptive, strange and beautiful term, gross-sir-ease, a word that sort of says a bag with different things in it that you’re buying.

One poll last month found 75 percent of voters said Trump was not doing enough about prices, and only seven percent were toenail-stupid enough to think prices are actually down. (They are not.)

And so Trump is addressing Republicans’ ass-scorching over The Groceries in the most Trump way possible: by denying the obvious reality that prices are up, and claiming that if they are, it’s the Democrats’ fault.

He raved from his Oval Office gilt palace that THE THANKSGIVING is 25 percent less now at Walmart than it was under SLEEPY JOE BIDEN, which is emblematic of everything, and inflation is ALMOST nonexistent.

Conmen and women making up numbers! Always projection with that guy. And he did NOT like getting fact-checked about it by Kaitlan Collins, especially in front of his favorite Eastern European authoritarian, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

Yep, those numbers are emblematic of everything, all right: Trump constantly lying through his teeth! Meanwhile, he and his Mar-a-Lago sluts have been partying like it’s 1929. But outside of the Overlook Hotel, Walmart’s cheaper Thanksgiving package also contains fewer items. And his ALMOST about inflation is doing a lot of heavy weaseling, as inflation is at three percent, vs. 2.9 percent in Biden’s last month. And some items of The Groceries have been skyrocketing even higher than that, the price of beef is up nearly 15 percent over last year, and wholesale turkey prices have surged 75 percent since October of 2024.

BUT FAKE NEWS! NBC DOWN THE TUBES!

The tentative deal to reopen the government does seem to at least keep SNAP funded through September of 2026, averting a hunger crisis for the 42 million (!) Americans who rely on it.

But that doesn’t mean the crisis for the economy is over. There’s the DOGE cuts and the ripple effects of those thousands of lost jobs all over the country. And the tariffs and the ripple effect of them, including the value of the dollar plummeting around the world. As was entirely predictable by anyone, companies aren’t investing in America, hiring new workers in response to Trump’s unpredictable tariff meltdowns, or buying American goods. And chaos is bad for investment. Private placement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported 153,000 job cuts in October 2025, up 175 percent from the same month last year—the highest October total in more than 20 years.

So given this perfect storm of the economy tanking based on Trump’s singlehanded decrees, it is no surprise that visits to food pantries are surging, including an increase in visits from servicemembers and their families, and food banks say they are already unable to keep up with demand.

And across the country Americans are realizing that we don’t only want the government to feed hungry children and help people with healthcare to be nice and because we are bleeding-heart pussies. We do it because we cannot stand to see our friends and neighbors having to beg for basic food and medicine in the year 2025, and feeling pressured into chipping in for their basic needs. Relying on the charity of others is not only inefficient, it is often awkward, and personally painful.

Over the weekend Trump finally unveiled his healthcare plan: no plan! Just as the Heritage Foundation wing of the party has been trying for since the Reagan days.

And Trump said he’ll give every American a one-time $2,000 tariff bonus someday — concepts of a plan for a check in the mail! — and that should about cover it, right?

And, er, paying down the debt soon? Isn’t that where the money is supposed to be going right now? So where’s the money? Not going to paying anyone over the shutdown, or bailing out American farmers! But $40 billion of it is going to bail out Argentina!

Meanwhile, Trump is all hepped up that the Supreme Court heard arguments last week about the legality of his tariffs, and seemed skeptical that he has the power to levy taxes like that. They could rule at any time! Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers in court and later himself admitted that Americans do pay something for the tariffs. But they’re gaining from them tremendously! Somehow!

And also his plan for housing costs, it is a 50-year mortgage! That is the whole plan, it is that meme.

Even Trump’s dumbshit supporters on TruthSocial were like, um, that is not that American dream of home ownership, Donald Trump! You are describing long-term bank ownership, and compound interest that will cost the borrower much more money! And other commenters were like, he’s just joking, bro.

Don’t you love having a president who you can never tell what is a joke, what is an actual-yet-stupid plan, and what is a random brain shart from his low-flow brain toilet that he will have forgotten about in two minutes?

Anyway, short and in conclusion, The Groceries and The Houses and The Healthcare and the whole governing thing is not going well for Donald Trump. Ending the shutdown may be a momentary victory, but the foundation if the house is still built with a blueprint for crushing everybody but his billionaire buddies. And maybe even his dumbshit supporters (maybe) are now starting to notice how he’s playing games with food, healthcare and housing and at the same time adding more layers of gilt to his office, building a gazillion-dollar ballroom and partying with showgirls. (OK, maybe a handful of his own supporters.)

And Republicans still know that they’re in deep trouble for the midterms.

And we’re all in deep trouble thanks to this asshole!

The end.

