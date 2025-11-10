Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
4h

50 Year Mortgages? Holy fucking shit, what a sloppy blow job to banks. Is there ANY human on earth that looks and says, what a great idea- I can pay 20 more years of interest, and gee I hope they frontload a crap ton more of it so I have no equity for the first 30 years and die leaving my children holding the bag! Genius idea!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
4h

America is doomed because Republicans are corrupt and Democrats are cowards.

Same as it ever was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
458 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture