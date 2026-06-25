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Only seeing very dark estimates about the earthquake in Venezuela. I am so sorry Venezuela. What a fucking year for Venezuela. (CP24)

Rep. Dan Goldman, I know it hurts that you lost when you’re a mostly really good lib — and also that coffee shop sounds like an asshole! — but please don’t let Alan Dershowitz rub his panties on you, you’ll just get dirty and the pig likes it :/ (Mediaite)

Air Force re-mandating flu shots after Secretary Drunknstuff preened about no long forcing the manly WARFIGHTERS to get flu shots. (ABC News)

This one’s fun! Idaho Republicans, which is all of Idaho, want to get rid of property taxes and you won’t believe what they want to replace them with. Hint: They don’t know either. (Statesman)

Trump is investing $17 billion of our money into new nuclear plants for his techlord friends’ data centers. (AP) Surely unrelated from March, he’s letting his techlord friends DOGE out all the previous nuclear reactor regulations. Now I know some among you are nerds who (wrongly) think we need nuclear. But I’m guessing you didn’t mean like that. (Pro Publica)

Everyone hates data centers to the point that Utah is throwing out its top Republicans over it (gift link New York Times) but some Democrats just GOSH aren’t SURE! Frank Pallone of New Jersey wants a moratorium on them. I want more Frank Pallones of New Jerseys. (Heatmap)

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“Trump has also helped whittle down his own support in the Senate” because he is JUST TOO GOOD AT THIS. Anyway, that story is about how he was going to go to lunch with the Republican senators yestertoday to yell at John Thune to bring up the Ban Married Women From Voting Act, or else Trump will never sign the bipartisan housing bill that passed both the Senate AND the House and which has something to do with Elizabeth Warren being Pocahontas because the classics (racism) never go out of style. (AP / CBS News)

Trollin trollin trollin keep those doggies trollin.

Oh no Mitch McConnell is ailing, that’s … (People)

Sailing cargo ships! Sailing cargo ships! Use 99 percent less carbon or whatever! And only take two weeks to get across the ocean! I WANT ALL MY SCHMATTES DELIVERED BY SAILING CARGO SHIP. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Three hours of free electricity every day in the middle of the day for Australia, so obviously people are complaining about it. (The Conversation) Just how much this climate catastrophe is costing every household. (Bill McKibben)

Uh duh, parks make neighborhoods cooler and less polluted uh duh duh duh. (Surrey)

Uh duh, volunteering makes you feel good uh duh duh duh duh. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

No. (Nice News)

Happy birthday to our granddaughter Tallulah, seen here shortly after birth bodyswapping with former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

Girl, you nine!

SATURDAY, June 27, noon-2 p.m., come see us for our DETROIT METRO Wonkparty at Gator Jake’s in Sterling Heights at 16 Mile and Van Dyke. They have a patio, pool tables, and possibly Ms PacMan! I will see you there with bells on!

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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