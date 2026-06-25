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Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
5h

Owlfredo! Your hed gif owl info here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/owlfredos-bathing-ritual

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/28ef35af-124e-43f2-890c-c9eea8c0505c

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Martini Glambassador
4h

Happy birthday Tallulah! She seems to have grown well out of her Chris Wallace phase.

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