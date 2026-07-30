Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/hunt-interrupted

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/9654cd55-7dc3-4799-a308-2250549079a3

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I had no idea that Serpico was a real person and not just an Al Pacino character. I know, I know... but in the 70's I was still a not-very-politically-aware youth.

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